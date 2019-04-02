This forms part of its efforts to fight against the menace of illegal mining in the country.

The Ministry of Transport made the revelation in a statement and was signed by the sector minister, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in Accra.

According to the minister, the ban takes effect from May 1, 2019, and will remain in effect until further notice.

“This has become necessary following government’s decision to combat the illegal mining phenomenon, popularly referred to as galamsey,” the statement explained and, accordingly, urged the public to take note of the directive.

Mr Asiamah who later explain the ban in an interview said the government was committed to the fight against illegal (galamsey) and was bent on instituting measures aimed at curbing the menace.

The minister who spoke on the issue of the fate of excavators which have already been shipped into the country and the others that are in transit prior to the ban, revealed that the importers would have to provide documents to show they indeed imported the excavators before the ban then the government will direct them on how that can be used.

Illegal mining, according to Mr Asiamah had destroyed part of Ghana’s forest cover and water bodies and it was, therefore, important for all to support the government’s efforts to fight it.

The government earlier in June 2017 imposed a six-month ban on small-scale mining as part of efforts to end illegal mining and its related activities, which adversely affected the environment, particularly water bodies and forest reserves.

The ban was however extended to end in January 2018 but remained in force until now despite numerous protests by people in the industry.

The government of Ghana then announced in December 2018 that it has lifted the ban on small-scale mining. Nonetheless, only small-scale miners who have had their concessions validated were allowed to mine.

The government just as it said is still in the fight against the menace and has hence placed the temporary ban on the importation of excavators.