The 50 best places to work in 2019, according to employees

If you're looking for a new job, you might want to check out companies where employees are happier than the norm.

Glassdoor has released its annual ranking of the best places to work, which takes into account its database of 45 million company reviews provided by anonymous current and former workers.

Tech companies dominated the listing, but plenty of firms in healthcare, consulting, manufacturing, and food got kudos for their excellent workplace cultures.

The average American spends some 90,000 hours at work during their lifetime, but 80% are outright dissatisfied with their work.

For that overwhelming majority, the secret to job satisfaction might just be a new company. Glassdoor, a job site with 45 million company reviews, has just released its annual Employees’ Choice Awards for the Best Places to Work.

The rankings are compiled from anonymous employee feedback that former or current workers can provide right on Glassdoor. To compile the listing, Glassdoor scans their massive database of company reviews.

Workers writing a company review are asked to assess the pros and cons of working at the company, growth opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work/life balance, if they would recommend the workplace to a friend, and the company's six-month business outlook.

Those reviews are compiled in Glassdoor's awards algorithm, which also assesses the quality of reviews represented in its ranking.

Then, companies receive a score on a scale of one to five — five being the highest. The scores have been rounded to the nearest tenth in our article, while Glassdoor ranked the companies by looking at their score rounded to the thousandth. The employers on this list scored between 4.2 and 4.6 on Glassdoor; the average company rating is 3.4.

Many of these companies in the list of large US workplaces (having more than 1,000 employees) are Bay Area tech firms. Of the 100 workplaces, 23 have headquarters in San Francisco, and 29 are in tech.

That's because tech firms are facing a major labor shortage and are keen to woo employees with excellent work cultures, Glassdoor chief economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain told Business Insider.

But you don't have to be a techie to enjoy the benefits of an excellent workplace, which often includes mission-driven company cultures, smart coworkers, transparent senior leadership, great compensation and benefits, and work-life balance.

"To work at a company that treats you ethically and gives you good pay and benefits, you don't necessarily have to be in tech," Chamberlain said. "There's something for everybody."

What's more, you don't even need to be in an office job or to have a college degree to work at a company that will treat you right. In-N-Out Burger, Trader Joe's, lululemon, and other employers powered by associates all topped the list, as well as healthcare providers that are largely staffed by nursing assistants and similar roles.

Here is a countdown of the best 50 workplaces, along with their headquarters location, a description of the company from Glassdoor, and a quote from a current or former employee. You can see all 100 companies on Glassdoor.

50. Crowe

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Chicago

Crowe is an accounting, technology, and consulting firm.

"Very flexible work environment, with the ability to work remotely as needed. The company also strives to push career advancement of every employee." — Crowe audit business analyst

49. Johnson & Johnson

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Johnson & Johnson is a biotech and pharmaceuticals company.

"Great people, great culture, and the company really cares about their employees. Really good work life balance and flexibility to work remote." — Johnson & Johnson manager

48. SpaceX

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Hawthorne, California

SpaceX is an aerospace company dedicated to making human life on Mars possible.

"SpaceX believes in its employees and its missions so much, that they invest in you and you invest in the company. All our employees are owners of the company." — SpaceX employee









47. The Clorox Company

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Oakland, California

The Clorox Company is a consumer goods manufacturer.

"Great culture with very solid leadership team. Inclusive and competitive work environment. Respectful and talented employees that challenge each other." — The Clorox Company sales planning team leader

46. Wegmans Food Markets

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Rochester, New York

Wegmans Food Markets is a major regional supermarket chain.

"Health benefits, flexible schedule, training, my coworkers and managers became my second family. I love going to work everyday." — Wegmans Food Markets sales associate

45. Nebraska Furniture Mart

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Omaha, Nebraska

Nebraska Furniture Mart is the largest home furnishing store in North America.

"NFM invests in the community and encourages all staff to have a part of social responsibility, even during work hours. I always heard NFM was a great place to work, now I know for sure!" — Nebraska Furniture Mart employee

44. Kronos Incorporated

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Lowell, Massachusetts

Kronos Incorporated is a workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions company.

"Employee- and customer-centric culture with genuine leaders who truly care about doing the right thing for customers and employees." — Kronos Incorporated director

43. Equity Residential

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Chicago

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust that invests in apartments.

"Equity Residential has given me the training, technique and tools I need to be a success. Add in a fantastic support structure and it's perfect." — Equity Residential community manager









42. Blizzard Entertainment

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Irvine, California

Blizzard Entertainment develops online games like World of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo.

"Blizzard invested in me right away, offering more compensation than I asked for, and treating me as a valuable team member from day one." — Blizzard Entertainment software engineer













41. Cengage

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Boston

Cengage is a provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education.

"Cengage has great benefits for a recently graduated student such as a flexible schedule, travel, and benefits." — Cengage marketing coordinator

40. TaskUs

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Santa Monica, California

TaskUs is an IT staffing and outsourcing company.

"The perks offered and how they allow teammates to create the culture, are just some of the reasons why this is one of the best places to work." — TaskUs marketer

39. NIH

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Bethesda, Maryland

The National Institutes of Health is the US government's main medical research entity, with 27 institutions and centers.

"Job stability with a fixed schedule, typically only 40 hours per week, and can't beat the overall benefits." — NIH extramural support assistant

38. Intuit

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Mountain View, California

Intuit is a global provider of web, mobile, and cloud solutions.

"Every employee is treated as an owner, taught the innovation and design practices that drive a culture of reinvention and continuous improvement." — Intuit manager

37. E. & J. Gallo Winery

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Modesto, California

E. & J. Gallo Winery is a maker of 90-plus wine and spirits brands, like Barefoot Wine and New Amsterdam Spirits.

"Employees are treated with respect and are appreciated. Opportunities for advancement and career growth abound." — E. & J. Gallo Winery manager

36. NVIDIA

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Santa Clara, California

NVIDIA powers emerging technology computers, robots, and self-driving cars.

"Team attitude pervades the company. "Let's get this done together!" Clear thinking in many decisions, whether hiring, designing a product, or building a new building." — NVIDIA senior DevOps engineer

35. Trilogy Health Services

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Louisville, Kentucky

Trilogy Health Services is a provider of senior living and long-term healthcare services.

"Such a caring and in-depth company! Management is personable and sweet. PAY IS GREAT and higher than any other STNA (State Tested Nurse Aide) job I've heard of." — Trilogy Health Services Certified Nursing Assistant

34. Microsoft

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: Redmond, Washington

Microsoft is a global technology company.

"You are working with a group of smartest people in the world. The daily work is interesting and challenging." — Microsoft senior data scientist

33. Illumina

Score: 4.3

Headquarters location: San Diego, California

Illumina is a global biotech and pharmaceuticals company.

"Easily a career company, which really takes a proactive interest in growing its employees." — Illumina engineer









32. Compass

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: New York

Compass is a real estate platform to help users search and sell property.

"Amazing collaborative environment where all are valued and critique is a tool for growth." — Compass sales manager









31. H E B

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: San Antonio, Texas

H E B is one of the largest, independently-owned food retailers in North America.

"What I love about HEB is that they are really good with your availability if you are part time and going to school." — HEB front-end cashier





30. Adobe

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: San Jose, California

Adobe is a global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions.

"It is a place where you can build a long-term career, and work on amazing technologies. The people are great here; engaged, friendly, and professional." — Adobe senior product manager



29. Navy Federal Credit Union

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Vienna, Virginia

Navy Federal Credit Union is a financial institution serving the military and their families.

"They consistently evaluate their total rewards to better accommodate their employees to ensure (they) have a great work life balance." — Navy Federal Credit Union staff assistant









28. Delta Air Lines

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Atlanta, Georgia

Delta Air Lines is an air travel company with service to more worldwide destinations than any other airline.

"Great travel benefits and very accommodating company in regards to hearing how to improve the operation." — Delta Air Lines customer service agent









27. SAP

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Walldorf, Germany

SAP is a global leader in enterprise application software.

"A company culture that promotes and values diversity of all kinds. Smart colleagues. Lots of opportunity for development and advancement." — SAP user assistance developer



26. Fast Enterprises

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Centennial, Colorado

Fast Enterprises develops and installs software for government agencies.

"FAST does a great job encouraging its employees to get involved in their community; there are abundant volunteer opportunities and fun local events to get involved in." — Fast Enterprises implementation consultant



25. Smile Brands

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Irvine, California

Smile Brands is one of the largest dental service organizations in the United States.

"Everyone from the top down really treats you with respect, they care about you as an individual and truly are invested in your success!" — Smile Brands director of marketing operations









24. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Livermore, California

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory develops science and technology for national defense.

"The people who work here are top notch and the opportunity to expand your skills and move between positions is pretty much limitless." — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory senior scientific technologist



23. Trader Joe's

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Monrovia, California

Trader Joe's is a national specialty grocery store.

"As a crew member you are encouraged to have fun with customers, answering product questions, chatting about recipes using the Trader Joe's products and food in general." — Trader Joe's crew member









22. Sammons Financial Group

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: West Des Moines, Iowa

Sammons Financial Group is an insurance carrier conglomerate.

"Company truly takes care of employees with above-average salary, bonuses, and not to mention the ESOP with 100% vesting after only 3 years!" — Sammons Financial Group internal wholesaler



21. Ryan, LLC

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Dallas

Ryan is a tax services and software provider.

"Ryan has a team centric culture that inspires creativity and excitement in the workplace." — Ryan senior systems administrator





20. Paylocity

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Schaumburg, Illinois

Paylocity is a cloud-based payroll and human capital management provider.

"The work life balance is amazing. You are treated like an individual and not a number. " — Paylocity implementation consultant

19. McKinsey & Company

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: New York

McKinsey is a leading consulting firm.

"The environment is very entrepreneurial, and if you look for ways to get involved with your passions you can find some spectacular opportunities." — McKinsey & Company senior implementation coach

18. Ultimate Software

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Weston, Florida

Ultimate Software is an enterprise software and network solutions company.

"Besides the fact that work at Ultimate is fulfilling and that the environment is collaborative and fun, the company offers amazing health benefits." — Ultimate Software product manager









17. DocuSign

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: San Francisco

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

"The culture, people, and future of this company are certainly reasons to join. I love my job and I love coming into the office each day." — DocuSign account executive









16. HubSpot

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

HubSpot is a computer software company.

"While at HubSpot I have seen a massive effort to improve internal tools and to ensure people have what they need to get the job done." — HubSpot senior software engineer









15. Power Home Remodeling

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Chester, Pennsylvania

Power Home Remodeling is a home construction firm. At Power, 90% of executives begin their careers in entry-level positions.

"Opportunities for Growth within the company. Power loves their employees and gives back to us as well as gives back to the local community." — Power Home Remodeling customer service









14. Slalom

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Seattle, Washington

Slalom is a consulting firm.

"Slalom has a fantastic inclusive culture which focuses on their greatest resource, their people." — Slalom consultant









13. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Memphis, Tennessee

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a pediatric research institution.

"You can't beat the reason you come to work every day. The team environment is healthy and supportive. Our supervisors want to see us grow and develop." — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital technical service technologist









12. Intuitive Surgical

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Sunnyvale, California

Intuitive Surgical develops tools for robotic-assisted, minimally-invasive surgery.

"Best place to work in terms of timings and opportunities. Management is very helpful. Benefits and packages are best in market." — Intuitive senior software developer

11. Salesforce

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: San Francisco, California

Salesforce is the leading provider of customer-relationship management software.

"It's an incredibly supportive place to work and you get time off to volunteer; one of the best benefits there can be." — Salesforce project manager

10. Southwest Airlines

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Dallas, Texas

Southwest Airlines is an airline company and the largest carrier in terms of US domestic passengers.

"Profit sharing when applicable is wonderful. Salaries are competitive within technology. Great culture and community give back events." — Southwest Airlines operations senior project manager

9. lululemon

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

lululemon is a technical yoga clothes and apparel store.

"So fun and supportive! The company is phenomenal and really helps you towards your goals inside and outside the company!" — lululemon educator









8. Google

Score: 4.4

Headquarters location: Mountain View, California

Google is an internet search company.

"Working at Google is truly amazing. The best people, perks, and awesome company culture with lots of opportunities for growth." — Google IT field technician





7. Facebook

Score: 4.5

Headquarters location: Menlo Park, California

Facebook is a social-networking and internet company.

"I've never worked at a company that cares so much about its people. Taking care of yourself and working sustainably is part of the culture." — Facebook hardware engineer





6. LinkedIn

Score: 4.5

Headquarters location: Mountain View, California

LinkedIn is a career networking internet company.

"I love working for a company whose vision aligns with my personal beliefs. We are motivated by our belief that we are changing the world for the better." — LinkedIn Business Leadership Program

5. Boston Consulting Group

Score: 4.5

Headquarters location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Consulting Group is a global managing consulting firm.

"Best work and life balance, amazing benefits, amazing people and most importantly a people-first focused company. What else can you ask for?" — Boston Consulting Group IT product manager

4. Procore Technologies

Score: 4.5

Headquarters location: Carpinteria, California

Procore Technologies provides cloud-based construction management software.

"The BIGGEST pro of Procore is the opportunity for career growth. Procore is all about making you better and letting you follow your interests." — Procore Technologies software engineer









3. In-N-Out Burger

Score: 4.5

Headquarters location: Irvine, California

In-N-Out Burger owns and operates burger eateries primarily in California.

"You have great opportunities to advance both in-store and corporate. They offer great training and have a great support structure." — In-N-Out Burger Oracle database administrator

2. Zoom Video Communications

Score: 4.5

Headquarters location: San Jose, California

Zoom is a provider of cloud video conferencing solutions.

"Fantastic company culture of "Happiness." You feel it every day and you can't wait to come to work because you feel "cared for." — Zoom Video Communications mid-market account executive

1. Bain & Company

Score: 4.6

Headquarters location: Boston

Bain is a global consulting firm.

"Bain really lives and breathes its values. I feel both challenged yet supported every single day, and truly feel that I am making an impact." — Bain & Company manager