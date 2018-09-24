The 50 best MBA programs in the world

news

The best business schools in the world are ranked each year by education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

QS has released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.

QS based its ranking on surveys of employers, academics, and business school programs, and evaluated MBA programs on employability, alumni outcomes, students' return on investment, thought leadership, and diversity.

Here are the top 50 global MBA programs, according to the QS rankings.

Here are the top 50 global MBA programs, according to QS rankings:

50. Virginia (Darden)

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

48 (tie). Emory (Goizueta)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

48 (tie). IIM Ahmedabad

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Tuition: $20K to $29K

Average post-graduation salary: Under $49K

47. Manchester (Alliance)

Location: Manchester, UK

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

46. St. Gallen

Location: St. Gallen, Switzerland

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

45. Vlerick

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

44. Cranfield

Location: Cranfield, UK

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

43. Toronto (Rotman)

Location: Toronto, ON, Canada

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

42. Mannheim

Location: Mannheim, Germany

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

41. Dartmouth (Tuck)

Location: Hanover, NH

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

40. NUS

Location: Singapore

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

39. UNSW (Australian Graduate School of Management)

Location: Sydney, Australia

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

38. Cornell (Johnson)

Location: Ithaca, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

37. Warwick

Location: Coventry, UK

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

36. Indiana (Kelley)

Location: Bloomington, IN

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

35. EDHEC

Location: Nice, France

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

34. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

33. University of Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

32. Boston (Questrom)

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

31. Copenhagen

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

29 (tie). USC (Marshall)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

29 (tie). Texas (McCombs)

Location: Austin, TX

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

28. Melbourne

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

27. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

26. ESSEC

Location: Paris, France/Singapore

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

25. CEIBS

Location: Shanghai, China

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $50K to $69K

24. IMD

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

23. SDA Bocconi

Location: Milan, Italy

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

22. NYU (Stern)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

21. Cambridge (Judge)

Location: Cambridge, UK

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K

20. Duke (Fuqua)

Location: Durham, NC

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

19. Imperial

Location: London, UK

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

18. IESE Business School

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

17. UC Berkeley (Haas)

Location: Berkeley, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

16. Yale

Location: New Haven, CT

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

15. Michigan (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

14. Northwestern (Kellogg)

Location: Evanston, IL

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

13. ESADE

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

12. Oxford (Said)

Location: Oxford, UK

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

11. UCLA (Anderson)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

10. Columbia

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

8 (tie). Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago, IL

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

8 (tie). IE Business School

Location: Madrid, Spain

Tuition: $80K to $89K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

7. HEC Paris

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

6. INSEAD

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

5. MIT (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

4. London Business School

Location: London, UK

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

3. Penn (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Tuition: Over $150K

Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K

2. Harvard

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K

1. Stanford

Location: Stanford, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $140K to $149K

