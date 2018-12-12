The 50 best jobs in America in 2018

news

Every January, Glassdoor publishes its list of the best jobs in America. For the third year in a row, the top spot goes to data scientist.

According to the report, the best jobs in 2018 are highly-skilled; can be found in almost every industry; have high earning potential, hiring demand, and job satisfaction; and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation.

"The key skills that are helping workers stay ahead of automation are creativity, judgment, and flexibility," Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, said. "Those are aspects of work that are extremely difficult to automate, and having them allows workers to team up with technology to become more productive — rather than simply being replaced by it."

"Many of the jobs on this list require proficiency in these 'soft' skills," he said.

Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America report identifies careers with the highest overall "job score," which is determined by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings.

For a job title to be considered, it had to receive at least 100 salary reports and 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by US-based employees over the past year. The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 1, 2018.

Below are the 50 best jobs in America right now.

50. HR generalist

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 2,705

Median base salary: $57,120

49. Nurse practitioner

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5

Number of job openings: 8,510

Median base salary: $100,000

48. Project manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5

Number of job openings: 23,274

Median base salary: $80,000

47. Management consultant

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,024

Median base salary: $110,000

46. Executive assistant

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,684

Median base salary: $55,000

45. UI developer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,004

Median base salary: $95,000

44. Accounting manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 3,273

Median base salary: $82,000

43. Business analyst

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 9,603

Median base salary: $71,000

42. Business intelligence developer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 882

Median base salary: $86,000

41. Strategic account manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 808

Median base salary: $85,000

40. Facilities manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 2,139

Median base salary: $75,000

39. Systems analyst

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,710

Median base salary: $75,000

38. Data analyst

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,729

Median base salary: $60,000

37. Audit manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 1,951

Median base salary: $100,000

36. Communications manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 1,380

Median base salary: $80,000

35. Speech language pathologist

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 11,573

Median base salary: $72,000

34. Operations manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 13,706

Median base salary: $65,000

33. Data engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,816

Median base salary: $100,000

32. Reliability engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 747

Median base salary: $92,000

31. Process engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 3,033

Median base salary: $78,000

30. Solutions architect

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 3,325

Median base salary: $125,000

29. Engagement manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,169

Median base salary: $115,000

28. Nursing manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 4,209

Median base salary: $84,660

27. UX designer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,963

Median base salary: $90,000

26. Database administrator

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 2,370

Median base salary: $94,000

25. Physician assistant

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 5,517

Median base salary: $104,000

24. QA manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,741

Median base salary: $92,000

23. Corporate recruiter

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 2,330

Median base salary: $65,000

22. Hardware engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 806

Median base salary: $115,000

21. Software engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 29,187

Median base salary: $102,500

20. Creative manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 824

Median base salary: $110,000

19. Tax manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 3,309

Median base salary: $110,000

18. Analytics manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 1,381

Median base salary: $115,000

17. Mechanical engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 5,079

Median base salary: $75,000

16. Site reliability engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,064

Median base salary: $120,000

15. Front end engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,122

Median base salary: $100,000

14. Business development manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,060

Median base salary: $75,000

13. Risk manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,209

Median base salary: $97,000

12. Finance manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 2,998

Median base salary: $116,000

11. Compliance manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 1,222

Median base salary: $96,000

10. Manufacturing engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 4,241

Median base salary: $72,000

9. Product manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 7,531

Median base salary: $113,000

8. Mobile developer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,809

Median base salary: $90,000

7. Strategy manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,195

Median base salary: $135,000

6. Electrical engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 5,839

Median base salary: $76,000

5. HR manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,458

Median base salary: $85,000

4. Occupational therapist

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 11,903

Median base salary: $74,000

3. Marketing manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 6,439

Median base salary: $85,000

2. Devops engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 3,369

Median base salary: $105,000

1. Data scientist

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.8

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 4,524

Median base salary: $110,000