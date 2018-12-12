Pulse.ng logo
The 50 best jobs in America in 2018

The best jobs in America are highly-skilled; can be found in almost every industry; and have high earning potential, hiring demand, and job satisfaction.

Many of these jobs pay at least $100,000 a year and are beloved by the people doing them. play

Every January, Glassdoor publishes its list of the best jobs in America. For the third year in a row, the top spot goes to data scientist.

According to the report, the best jobs in 2018 are highly-skilled; can be found in almost every industry; have high earning potential, hiring demand, and job satisfaction; and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation.

"The key skills that are helping workers stay ahead of automation are creativity, judgment, and flexibility," Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, said. "Those are aspects of work that are extremely difficult to automate, and having them allows workers to team up with technology to become more productive — rather than simply being replaced by it."

"Many of the jobs on this list require proficiency in these 'soft' skills," he said.

Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America report identifies careers with the highest overall "job score," which is determined by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings.

For a job title to be considered, it had to receive at least 100 salary reports and 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by US-based employees over the past year. The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 1, 2018.

Below are the 50 best jobs in America right now.

50. HR generalist

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 2,705

Median base salary: $57,120



49. Nurse practitioner

(Brad Bower/Reuters)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5

Number of job openings: 8,510

Median base salary: $100,000



48. Project manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5

Number of job openings: 23,274

Median base salary: $80,000



47. Management consultant

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,024

Median base salary: $110,000



46. Executive assistant

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,684

Median base salary: $55,000



45. UI developer

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,004

Median base salary: $95,000



44. Accounting manager

(Jozef_Culak/Shutterstock)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 3,273

Median base salary: $82,000



43. Business analyst

(Francis Kokoroko/Reuters)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 9,603

Median base salary: $71,000



42. Business intelligence developer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 882

Median base salary: $86,000



41. Strategic account manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 808

Median base salary: $85,000



40. Facilities manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 2,139

Median base salary: $75,000



39. Systems analyst

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,710

Median base salary: $75,000



38. Data analyst

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,729

Median base salary: $60,000



37. Audit manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 1,951

Median base salary: $100,000



36. Communications manager

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 1,380

Median base salary: $80,000



35. Speech language pathologist

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 11,573

Median base salary: $72,000



34. Operations manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 13,706

Median base salary: $65,000



33. Data engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,816

Median base salary: $100,000



32. Reliability engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 747

Median base salary: $92,000



31. Process engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 3,033

Median base salary: $78,000



30. Solutions architect

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 3,325

Median base salary: $125,000



29. Engagement manager

(Flickr / HA1-000369)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,169

Median base salary: $115,000



28. Nursing manager

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 4,209

Median base salary: $84,660



27. UX designer

(Strelka/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,963

Median base salary: $90,000



26. Database administrator

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 2,370

Median base salary: $94,000



25. Physician assistant

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 5,517

Median base salary: $104,000



24. QA manager

(Dean Drobo/Shutterstock)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,741

Median base salary: $92,000



23. Corporate recruiter

(University of the Fraser Valley/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 2,330

Median base salary: $65,000



22. Hardware engineer

(Ryan Franklin/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 806

Median base salary: $115,000



21. Software engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 29,187

Median base salary: $102,500



20. Creative manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 824

Median base salary: $110,000



19. Tax manager

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 3,309

Median base salary: $110,000



18. Analytics manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 1,381

Median base salary: $115,000



17. Mechanical engineer

(RoboCup2013/flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 5,079

Median base salary: $75,000



16. Site reliability engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,064

Median base salary: $120,000



15. Front end engineer

(Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,122

Median base salary: $100,000



14. Business development manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,060

Median base salary: $75,000



13. Risk manager

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,209

Median base salary: $97,000



12. Finance manager

(Flickr/Pingz Man)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 2,998

Median base salary: $116,000



11. Compliance manager

(Getty/Lean In/Thomas Barwick)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 1,222

Median base salary: $96,000



10. Manufacturing engineer

(Joerg Koch / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 4,241

Median base salary: $72,000



9. Product manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 7,531

Median base salary: $113,000



8. Mobile developer

(Strelka/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,809

Median base salary: $90,000



7. Strategy manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,195

Median base salary: $135,000



6. Electrical engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 5,839

Median base salary: $76,000



5. HR manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Fllickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,458

Median base salary: $85,000



4. Occupational therapist

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 11,903

Median base salary: $74,000



3. Marketing manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 6,439

Median base salary: $85,000



2. Devops engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 3,369

Median base salary: $105,000



1. Data scientist

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.8

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 4,524

Median base salary: $110,000



