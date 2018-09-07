Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The 25 most liberal colleges in America

Strategy The 25 most liberal colleges in America

Niche ranked the most liberal colleges in America as part of its annual series of college rankings. Most of the top 25 are on the West Coast and in the Northeast, and many small liberal arts schools make appearances on the list.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is one of the most liberal colleges in America. play

Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is one of the most liberal colleges in America.

(Northwestern University/Facebook)

  • Niche ranked the most liberal colleges in America as part of its annual series of college rankings.
  • Most of the top 25 are on the West Coast and in the Northeast.
  • Many small liberal arts schools make appearances on the list.


As part of its annual series of school rankings, Niche ranked hundreds of American colleges on a scale from most liberal to most conservative.

It might not come as a surprise that the most liberal colleges in the United States are mostly on the West Coast and in the Northeast and include many small liberal arts schools.

Niche based its rankings on surveys from students at each school, and factored in both the political leanings of the students and the survey-takers' impressions of the political leanings of the rest of the student body.

Read on to find out which school is the most liberal in America.

25. University of California — Santa Barbara

25. University of California — Santa Barbara play

25. University of California — Santa Barbara

(Facebook/UC Santa Barbara)

Acceptance rate: 36%

Tuition: $14,451 (in-state), $42,465 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 1120-1390



24. Fashion Institute of Technology — New York City

New York, New York play

New York, New York

(Flickr/Susan Sermoneta)

Acceptance rate: 40%

Net price: $5,483 (in-state), $14,863 (out-of-state)

SAT range: N/A



23. Kenyon College — Gambier, Ohio

23. Kenyon College — Gambier, Ohio play

23. Kenyon College — Gambier, Ohio

(Wikimedia Commons)

Acceptance rate: 27%

Net price: $53,560

SAT range: 1230-1440



22. Northwestern University — Evanston, Illinois

22. Northwestern University — Evanston, Illinois play

22. Northwestern University — Evanston, Illinois

(Northwestern University/Facebook)

Acceptance rate: 11%

Tuition: $52,678

SAT range: 1400-1560



21. State University of New York at New Paltz

21. State University of New York at New Paltz play

21. State University of New York at New Paltz

(Wikimedia Commons/crz4mets2)

Acceptance rate: 43%

Tuition: $7,775 (in-state), $17,625 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 1010-1200



20. University of Washington — Seattle, Washington

20. University of Washington — Seattle, Washington play

20. University of Washington — Seattle, Washington

(Wikimedia Commons)

Acceptance rate: 45%

Tuition: $11,207 (in-state), $36,587 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 1120-1370



Wesleyan University — Middletown, Connecticut

Wesleyan University — Middletown, Connecticut play

Wesleyan University — Middletown, Connecticut

(Facebook/wesleyan.university)

Acceptance rate: 18%

Tuition: $52,804

SAT range: 1300-1480



18. Carleton College — Northfield, Minnesota

18. Carleton College — Northfield, Minnesota play

18. Carleton College — Northfield, Minnesota

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Acceptance rate: 23%

Tuition: $52,782

SAT range: 1320-1540



17. State University of New York at Purchase

17. State University of New York at Purchase play

17. State University of New York at Purchase

(Wikimedia Commons/Rschaming)

Acceptance rate: 44%

Tuition: $8,498 (in-state), $18,148 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 970-1180



16. Vassar College — Poughkeepsie, New York

16. Vassar College — Poughkeepsie, New York play

16. Vassar College — Poughkeepsie, New York

(Facebook/vassarcollege)

Acceptance rate: 27%

Tuition: $55,210

SAT range: 1330-1500



15. Smith College — Northampton, Massachusetts

15. Smith College — Northampton, Massachusetts play

15. Smith College — Northampton, Massachusetts

(Wikimedia Commons)

Acceptance rate: 37%

Tuition: $50,044

SAT range: 1240-1470



14. Bryn Mawr College — Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

14. Bryn Mawr College — Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania play

14. Bryn Mawr College — Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

(Facebook/BrynMawrCollege)

Acceptance rate: 40%

Tuition: $14,451 (in-state), $42,465 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 1220-1450



13. Sarah Lawrence College — Bronxville, New York

13. Sarah Lawrence College — Bronxville, New York play

13. Sarah Lawrence College — Bronxville, New York

(Facebook/sarahlawrencecollege)

Acceptance rate: 52%

Tuition: $54,010

SAT range: 1170-1390



12. Howard University — Washington, DC

12. Howard University — Washington, DC play

12. Howard University — Washington, DC

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Acceptance rate: 30%

Tuition: $24,122

SAT range: 1040-1240



11. New York University — New York City

11. New York University — New York City play

11. New York University — New York City

(Melia Robinson/BI)

Acceptance rate: 32%

Tuition: $50,464

SAT range: 1250-1480



10. Oberlin College — Oberlin, Ohio

10. Oberlin College — Oberlin, Ohio play

10. Oberlin College — Oberlin, Ohio

(Facebook/OberlinCollege)

Acceptance rate: 28%

Tuition: $53,460

SAT range: 1250-1450



9. American University — Washington, DC

9. American University — Washington, DC play

9. American University — Washington, DC

(American University)

Acceptance rate: 36%

Tuition: $46,615

SAT range: 1150-1340



8. Portland State University — Portland, Oregon

8. Portland State University — Portland, Oregon play

8. Portland State University — Portland, Oregon

(Portland State University)

Acceptance rate: 89%

Tuition: $8,783 (in-state), $26,130 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 930-1160



7. Bard College — Annandale-On-Hudson, New York

7. Bard College — Annandale-On-Hudson, New York play

7. Bard College — Annandale-On-Hudson, New York

(Bard College)

Acceptance rate: 56%

Tuition: $52,906

SAT range: N/A



6. Mount Holyoke College — South Hadley, Massachusetts

6. Mount Holyoke College — South Hadley, Massachusetts play

6. Mount Holyoke College — South Hadley, Massachusetts

(YouTube/Mount Holyoke College)

Acceptance rate: 52%

Tuition: $47,940

SAT range: 1220-1490



5. University of California — Berkeley

5. University of California — Berkeley play

5. University of California — Berkeley

(Shutterstock)

Acceptance rate: 17%

Tuition: $14,170 (in-state), $42,184 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 1270-1540



4. Mills College — Oakland, California

4. Mills College — Oakland, California play

4. Mills College — Oakland, California

(Mills College)

Acceptance rate: 84%

Tuition: $46,236

SAT range: 925-1233



3. Columbia College Chicago — Chicago, Illinois

3. Columbia College Chicago — Chicago, Illinois play

3. Columbia College Chicago — Chicago, Illinois

(Shutterstock/Tupungato)

Acceptance rate: 88%

Tuition: $26,474

SAT range: N/A



2. San Francisco State University — San Francisco, California

2. San Francisco State University — San Francisco, California play

2. San Francisco State University — San Francisco, California

(Wikimedia Commons)

Acceptance rate: 68%

Tuition: $7,254 (in-state), $19,134 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 860-1090



1. University of California — Santa Cruz

1. University of California — Santa Cruz play

1. University of California — Santa Cruz

(Facebook/UC Santa Barbara)

Acceptance rate: 58%

Tuition: $14,020 (in-state), $42,034 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 1060-1290



Top 3

1 Strategy A New York company is hiring anyone who applies on a...bullet
2 Strategy 50 stores you once loved that you'll never be able to shop at...bullet
3 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Hobby Lobby and Michaels were setting up for Halloween when we visited in August.
Strategy We visited Hobby Lobby and Michaels to see which was a better arts-and-crafts store, and there was a clear winner (MIK)
linkedin app
Strategy This simple LinkedIn trick will help potential employers find you when you're on the job hunt
By the time some people start couples therapy, it may be too late.
Strategy The biggest sign you need to be in couples therapy, according to a marriage therapist
Nigeria is boosting its seed industry with 158 new firms
Strategy Nigeria is boosting its seed industry with 158 new firms