The 25 most conservative colleges in America

Niche ranked the most conservative colleges in America as part of its annual series of college rankings. Most of the top 25 are private Christian colleges, and the South is the most represented region on the list.

Brigham Young University is one of the most conservative colleges in the United States, but it didn't take the No. 1 spot. play

Brigham Young University is one of the most conservative colleges in the United States, but it didn't take the No. 1 spot.

(BYU Photo/Facebook)

As part of its annual series of school rankings, Niche ranked hundreds of American colleges on a scale from most conservative to most liberal.

The most conservative colleges in the country are mostly small, Christian-affiliated schools, although a few public schools make appearances near the top of the list, too.

It also may not come as a surprise that most of the schools in the top 25 are in the Southeast, the most conservative region in the United States. Utah, another conservative stronghold and headquarters of the Mormon Church, also has several entries on the list.

Niche based its rankings on surveys from students at each school, and factored in both the political leanings of the students and the survey-takers' impressions of the political leanings of the rest of the student body.

Read on to find out which school is the most conservative in America.

25. Grove City College — Grove City, Pennsylvania

(Grove City College)

Acceptance rate: 82%

Tuition: $17,254

SAT range: 1060-1325



24. Lee University — Cleveland, Tennessee

(Facebook/Lee University)

Acceptance rate: 87%

Tuition: $16,730

SAT range: 920-1180



23. Anderson University — Anderson, South Carolina

(Wikimedia Commons/Excel23)

Acceptance rate: 54%

Tuition: $26,970

SAT range: 930-1145



22. Southeastern University — Lakeland, Florida

(Facebook/Southeastern University)

Acceptance rate: 46%

Tuition: $25,360

SAT range: 840-1090



21. University of North Georgia — Dahlonega, Georgia

(Facebook/university of north georgia)

Acceptance rate: 75%

Tuition: $5,569 (in-state), $19,657 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 820-1020



20. Weber State University — Ogden, Utah

(Weber State University)

Acceptance rate: 100%

Tuition: $5,712 (in-state), $15,260 (out-of-state)

SAT range: N/A



19. University of Mississippi — Oxford, Mississippi

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Acceptance rate: 78%

Tuition: $8,300 (in-state), $23,564 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 1000-1230



18. Evangel University — Springfield, Missouri

(Evangel University)

Acceptance rate: 75%

Tuition: $10,750

SAT range: 910-1130



17. Southwestern Assemblies of God University — Waxahachie, Texas

(Facebook/Southwestern Assemblies of God University)

Acceptance rate: 23%

Tuition: $19,994

SAT range: 800-1030



16. Cornerstone University — Grand Rapids, Michigan

(Facebook/Cornerstone University)

Acceptance rate: 36%

Tuition: $14,451 (in-state), $42,465 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 1120-1390



15. Samford University — Birmingham, Alabama

(Facebook/Samford University)

Acceptance rate: 91%

Tuition: $30,490

SAT range: 1020-1238



14. Oklahoma Christian University — Edmond, Oklahoma

(Facebook/Oklahoma Christian University)

Acceptance rate: 61%

Tuition: $21,670

SAT range: 940-1220



13. Ouachita Baptist University — Arkadelphia, Arkansas

(Facebook/Ouachita Baptist University)

Acceptance rate: 67%

Tuition: $25,870

SAT range: 950-1200



12. LeTourneau University — Longview, Texas

(Facebook/LeTourneau University)

Acceptance rate: 44%

Tuition: $29,320

SAT range: 1030-1280



11. Oral Roberts University — Tulsa, Oklahoma

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Acceptance rate: 68%

Tuition: $26,792

SAT range: 890-1128



10. Biola University — La Mirada, California

(Facebook/Biola University)

Acceptance rate: 65%

Tuition: $38,448

SAT range: 950-1220



9. Maranatha Baptist University — Watertown, Wisconsin

(Facebook/Maranatha Baptist University)

Acceptance rate: 68%

Tuition: $21,910

SAT range: 875-1125



8. Utah State University — Logan, Utah

(Utah State University)

Acceptance rate: 90%

Tuition: $7,870 (in-state), $21,520 (out-of-state)

SAT range: 980-1220



7. Colorado Christian University — Lakewood, Colorado

(Facebook/Colorado Christian University)

Acceptance rate: 94%

Tuition: $21,856

SAT range: N/A



6. Franciscan University of Steubenville — Steubenville, Ohio

(Facebook/Franciscan University of Steubenville)

Acceptance rate: 90%

Tuition: $26,430

SAT range: 1040-1300



5. Bob Jones University — Greenville, South Carolina

(Facebook/Bob Jones University)

Acceptance rate: 87%

Tuition: $16,500

SAT range: 900-1210



4. Cedarville University — Cedarville, Ohio

(Facebook/Cedarville University)

Acceptance rate: 69%

Tuition: $29,156

SAT range: 1080-1310



3. Brigham Young University — Provo, Utah

(George Frey/Getty Images)

Acceptance rate: 51%

Tuition: $5,620

SAT range: 1160-1380



2. Brigham Young University–Idaho — Rexburg, Idaho

(Facebook/Brigham Young University–Idaho)

Acceptance rate: 96%

Tuition: $4,018

SAT range: 900-1110



1. Liberty University — Lynchburg, Virginia

(Facebook/Liberty University)

Acceptance rate: 24%

Tuition: $21,310

SAT range: 950-1190



