The 13 worst job markets in America right now

Strategy The 13 worst job markets in America right now

Careers site Zippia recently named the 13 worst job markets in America. If you're looking for a new job, you'll probably want to avoid these metro areas.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Careers site Zippia recently ranked the worst job markets in America for 2018.
  • The two worst job markets in America were both in New Jersey, according to Zippia.
  • The rankings were based on each metro area's unemployment rate, the change in unemployment rate from 2017 to 2018, and the average wage decrease from 2017 to 2018.


If you're looking for a new job, you'll probably want to avoid the following cities.

Careers site Zippia recently named the 10 worst job markets in America according to three factors measured by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics: unemployment rate, change in unemployment rate from 2017 to 2018, and the average wage decrease from 2017 to 2018. (You can see the list of the best job markets here.)

According to Zippia's numbers, the two worst job markets in the country are both in New Jersey, while West Virginia, Washington, and California all also claimed multiple metro areas on the list.

Read on to see the 13 worst job markets in the country.

13. Longview, Washington

13. Longview, Washington play

13. Longview, Washington

(Shutterstock/Jess Kraft)

Employed population: 37,100

Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Annual mean wage: $47,430



12. Fresno, California

12. Fresno, California play

12. Fresno, California

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Employed population: 372,770

Unemployment rate: 7.5%

Annual mean wage: $45,510



11. Charleston, West Virginia

11. Charleston, West Virginia play

11. Charleston, West Virginia

(Jerry Pennington/Shutterstock)

Employed population: 111,090

Unemployment rate: 5.4%

Annual mean wage: $43,590



10. Salinas, California

10. Salinas, California play

10. Salinas, California

(Wikimedia Commons)

Employed population: 171,870

Unemployment rate: 6.7%

Annual mean wage: $48,290



9. Beckley, West Virginia

9. Beckley, West Virginia play

9. Beckley, West Virginia

(Facebook/City of Beckley)

Employed population: 42,670

Unemployment rate: 6.1%

Annual mean wage: $38,790



8. Wenatchee, Washington

8. Wenatchee, Washington play

8. Wenatchee, Washington

(Wikimedia Commons)

Employed population: 45,710

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Annual mean wage: $44,630



7. Bakersfield, California

7. Bakersfield, California play

7. Bakersfield, California

(Shutterstock)

Employed population: 303,620

Unemployment rate: 8.3%

Annual mean wage: $47,680



6. Hanford-Corcoran, California

6. Hanford-Corcoran, California play

6. Hanford-Corcoran, California

(Flickr Creative Commons/J. Stephen Conn)

Employed population: 42,140

Unemployment rate: 8%

Annual mean wage: $46,510



5. Bellingham, Washington

5. Bellingham, Washington play

5. Bellingham, Washington

(Wikimedia Commons)

Employed population: 85,600

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Annual mean wage: $48,030



4. Grants Pass, Oregon

4. Grants Pass, Oregon play

4. Grants Pass, Oregon

(YouTube/VideoBlvd)

Employed population: 24,810

Unemployment rate: 5.2%

Annual mean wage: $39,020



3. Cumberland Metro, Maryland and West Virginia

3. Cumberland Metro, Maryland and West Virginia play

3. Cumberland Metro, Maryland and West Virginia

(City of Cumberland)

Employed population: 37,220

Unemployment rate: 5.7%

Annual mean wage: $43,130



2. Vineland-Bridgeton, New Jersey

2. Vineland-Bridgeton, New Jersey play

2. Vineland-Bridgeton, New Jersey

(Wikimedia Commons)

Employed population: 58,880

Unemployment rate: 6.6%

Annual mean wage: $46,220



1. Ocean City, New Jersey

1. Ocean City, New Jersey play

1. Ocean City, New Jersey

(Facebook/Ocean City NJ)

Employed population: 38,760

Unemployment rate: 10.1%

Annual mean wage: $42,670



