The 13 worst job markets in America right now

Careers site Zippia recently ranked the worst job markets in America for 2018.

The two worst job markets in America were both in New Jersey, according to Zippia.

The rankings were based on each metro area's unemployment rate, the change in unemployment rate from 2017 to 2018, and the average wage decrease from 2017 to 2018.



If you're looking for a new job, you'll probably want to avoid the following cities.

Careers site Zippia recently named the 10 worst job markets in America according to three factors measured by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics: unemployment rate, change in unemployment rate from 2017 to 2018, and the average wage decrease from 2017 to 2018. (You can see the list of the best job markets here.)

According to Zippia's numbers, the two worst job markets in the country are both in New Jersey, while West Virginia, Washington, and California all also claimed multiple metro areas on the list.

Read on to see the 13 worst job markets in the country.

13. Longview, Washington

Employed population: 37,100

Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Annual mean wage: $47,430

12. Fresno, California

Employed population: 372,770

Unemployment rate: 7.5%

Annual mean wage: $45,510

11. Charleston, West Virginia

Employed population: 111,090

Unemployment rate: 5.4%

Annual mean wage: $43,590

10. Salinas, California

Employed population: 171,870

Unemployment rate: 6.7%

Annual mean wage: $48,290

9. Beckley, West Virginia

Employed population: 42,670

Unemployment rate: 6.1%

Annual mean wage: $38,790

8. Wenatchee, Washington

Employed population: 45,710

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Annual mean wage: $44,630

7. Bakersfield, California

Employed population: 303,620

Unemployment rate: 8.3%

Annual mean wage: $47,680

6. Hanford-Corcoran, California

Employed population: 42,140

Unemployment rate: 8%

Annual mean wage: $46,510

5. Bellingham, Washington

Employed population: 85,600

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Annual mean wage: $48,030

4. Grants Pass, Oregon

Employed population: 24,810

Unemployment rate: 5.2%

Annual mean wage: $39,020

3. Cumberland Metro, Maryland and West Virginia

Employed population: 37,220

Unemployment rate: 5.7%

Annual mean wage: $43,130

2. Vineland-Bridgeton, New Jersey

Employed population: 58,880

Unemployment rate: 6.6%

Annual mean wage: $46,220

1. Ocean City, New Jersey

Employed population: 38,760

Unemployment rate: 10.1%

Annual mean wage: $42,670