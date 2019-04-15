Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at ten young superstars under 40 CEOs - who are excelling and making the country proud in various sectors.

The under-40 influential entrepreneurs cut across different business sectors.

Nigerians are strong, powerful, and some of the most hard-working people in the world. Apart from been featured in Forbes entrepreneurs' list and other rankings, the country also boasts of one of the world's largest pools of burgeoning middle-class.

1. Elo Umeh

Age: 37

CEO: Terragon Group

Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of the Terragon Group. Elo has worked in mobile and digital media on the Africa continent for over 15 years with specialty in product development and management with a B.Sc. in Business Administration.

Last year, Umeh's Terragon acquired Bizense, a Singapore-based mobile technology company, in a cash plus stock deal which is the first of its kind and scale in Africa.

2. Uche Pedro - Bella Naija

Age: 34

CEO: Bella Naija

Uche Pedro is the founder and CEO of BellaNaija, a media tech brand known for entertainment and lifestyle content and its niche for wedding affairs.

The award-winning young entrepreneur was honoured with the Forbes Woman New Media Award for 2019 in March.

3. Linda Ikeji

Age: 38

CEO: Linda Ikeji Blog & TV

Linda is the CEO of one of the most influential gist blog and TV, Linda Ikeji. The Nigerian entrepreneur is also one of the most successful bloggers in Africa.

Widely referred to as the richest Nigerian blogger, who redefined the blogging-sphere in Nigeria. In 2012, she was named among Africa' 20 most prominent women by Forbes.

4. Seun Osewa

Age: 36

CEO: Nairaland

Osewa is Nigerian internet entrepreneur and founder of the popular conversation-like platform, Nairaland. He launched the forum in March 2005, which was projected as the biggest African forum by Forbes.

5. Ayodeji Adewunmi (35), Opeyemi Awoyemi (31) and Olalekan Olude (35)

Co-founders: Jobberman

The three entrepreneurs founded the recruiting firm as an undergraduate at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife in 2009.

The company has grown to become Nigeria's number 1 recruitment platform helping employers and jobseekers solve their recruitment and employment challenges respectively.

6. Temie Giwa-Tubosun

Age: 33

CEO: LifeBank

Temie's business is to save lives. For this, the Nigerian-American health manager, founder of LifeBank, a business enterprise which enables timely delivery of blood to hospitals and patients who need it.

In 2018, the company won MIT Solve Global Challenge in health category and looking to start on-demand delivery of oxygen monitoring equipment like pulse oximeters, routine, scheduled delivery of oxygen to replenish depleted hospital stock in Africa's most populous nation.

7. Onyeka Akumah

Age: 33

CEO: Farmcrowdy

Onyeka Akumah is the founder of Farmcrowdy, one of Nigeria’s tech startup success stories. Farmcrowdy started to gain widespread recognition in 2017 after it raised $1 million in funding, a huge amount for any African startup at the time.

With its success stories, Farmcrowdy is currently working with 11,000 farmers while Onyeka is one of the influencers in Agri tech business in Nigeria at the moment.

8. Abubakar Falalu

Age: 28

CEO: Falgates

In a region known for underdevelopment and with a high rate of unemployment and increasing poverty level, Falalu founded Falgates, a company that farms and mills rice, producing about 15 tons on a daily basis.

Falalu through his company has empowered and employed almost 200 people and generated $400,000 (N144 million) as revenue in 2017, according to a Forbes' report.

He was also named among the prestigious Forbes Under-30 list and one of Africa’s most promising young businessmen.

9. Etop Ikpe

Age: 30

CEO: Cars45

Etop Ikpe is the founder and executive officer of Nigeria's first and largest Auto Tech trading platform, Cars45. He has previous experience at DealDey and Konga before setting up his own firm.

The tech company has disrupted the used cars and sales industry by offering people a fast and convenient way to sell their cars. Since inception in 2016, Cars45 now has more than 30 physical inspection and centres.

10. Oluwatobi Ajayi

Age: 30

CEO: Jetvan Automobiles Limited

Ajayi is the co-founder of the largest authorised dealer of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in Nigeria, Jetvan Automobiles Limited.

In an interview with The PUNCH, Ajayi said he wants to revolutionise the Nigerian transport industry and impacted positively on the Nigerian economy.