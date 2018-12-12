The 10 most fascinating people of the year, according to Google

news

On Wednesday, Google released its "Year in Search" rankings.

Demi Lovato, Meghan Markle, and Brett Kavanaugh were among the breakout people searches in 2018, according to Google.

Here's a look at the top 10 celebrities, politicians, and public figures who also made the list.

Every year, Google rounds up the top-trending searches for the year.

Google shared with Business Insider who the trending people searches were in 2018. Notably, this isn't a list of the "most-searched" people in 2018 — rather, it's who spiked in traffic this year, compared to last year.

Here's who everyone wanted to know more about in 2018:

10. Cardi B

This year, Cardi B became the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s. "Bodak Yellow" topped the charts for three weeks in 2017, then "I Like It" reached top status over the summer of 2018.

9. Rick Ross

The rapper was hospitalized and placed on life support in March 2018. Ross was released from the hospital a few days later.

8. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's fourth studio album "Sweetener" received critical acclaim this year. The pop star also generated buzz with her (now broken) engagement with comedian Pete Davidson — as well as her speedy release of the breakup anthem "thank u, next."

7. Urban Meyer

The head Ohio State football coach was put on administrative leave in August 2018 after reports that he knew about allegations of domestic violence from an assistant coach's wife.

6. Eminem

Eminem surprised fans with his 10th studio album this summer.

5. Khloe Kardashian

While the Kardashian-Jenners are practically always in the headlines, the public became particularly engrossed with Khloe Kardashian this year after allegations that her partner Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of her child, was cheating on her.

4. Logan Paul

The YouTuber entered the realm of public discourse after his infamous "suicide forest" video enraged the public.

3. Brett Kavanaugh

Multiple women accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault before he was confirmed on the court on October 6, 2018. More than 20 million people watched the confirmation hearings.

2. Meghan Markle

The American actress married Prince Harry in May 2018 and, in October, announced she is expecting a baby in spring 2019.

1. Demi Lovato

The pop star was hospitalized after a drug overdose in July 2018; she's struggled with addiction for years.