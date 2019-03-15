In a statement, GRIDCo said the request has become necessary because of the diversion of 330KV Aboadze-Volta transmission line at Pokuase due to ongoing construction works on that stretch of the road.

“We, therefore, wish to request you to extend the outage on affected PDS MV/LV lines in the corridor to March 19, 2018. The outage should be from 8.00hrs to 18.00hrs each day over the period.”

The Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, had earlier assured the public that the power outages referred to as dumsor will be over in five days.

“Definitely because of the construction work (Pokuase interchange) that is ongoing, there is the need for them to halt the transmission of power for this period and so these are some of the problems but my expectation is that it is going to be completed within five days. But we have put in place measures to minimize the impact,” he told the media after he toured the Pokuase substation.

The CEO of GRIDco, Jonathan Amoako Baah said there is enough power to be supplied to the country

“Let me assure Ghanaians that dumsor is not back, we have enough power to supply. After the construction works everything will return to the reliability of supply that we have come to know over the last few months”.

The current dumsor situation has not made many Ghanaians experiencing it happy.