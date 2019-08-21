Ebehijie Momoh is the new Head of Retail Banking for Standard Chartered Bank Ghana

She takes over from Henry Baye.

She will be responsible for strengthening the company’s relationship with clients.

She replaces Henry Baye who has been appointed Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, Jersey.

The bank made the revelation in a press release issued on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Ebehijie will be responsible for driving leadership and the execution of business strategies for the Retail Business in Ghana.

Her deep knowledge in the areas of relationship management, branch management and broad banking experience, the bank said, will drive the continued strengthening of the Retail Business in Ghana.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Mansa Nettey said, Ebehijie experience will strengthen the company’s relationship with clients.

“Ebehijie’s leadership and experience will further strengthen our client relationships. As we continue to invest in digitisation, I am confident that she will play a key role in achieving our aspirations. I would like to thank Henry for his significant contribution to the Retail Banking business over the years and wish him well in his new role,” she said.

Ebehijie Momoh said who added her voice after her appointed said, “I am delighted to join the Ghana Team and look forward to continuing the growth of the Retail business and deepening our client relationships.”

About Ebehijie Momoh

Ebehijie Momoh joined the Standard Chartered Bank in 2011 and brings extensive experience to this role, with a career spanning over 26 years across Retail, Corporate and Commercial Banking.

Prior to this appointment, she was the Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Nigeria, responsible for the development and execution of the Retail Banking business strategy in Nigeria and demonstrated solid leadership in driving change to reshape the Retail Banking business for growth.

She was the Head of SME Banking for Nigeria and West Africa from 2011 to 2014 before assuming her role as the Head of Retail Banking in Nigeria.

She started her banking career in Nigeria at Guaranty Trust Bank in 1993 and later joined Diamond Bank in 1995.

From 2006 to 2011, Ebehijie was with First City Monument Bank, where she held various senior management positions including Assistant Vice President and Zonal Head, Midwest Zone, Vice President and Group Head Conglomerates and Group Head Commercial Banking, Lagos and South Region.

Ebehijie holds a BSc in Chemistry from the University of Lagos and an MBA from the University of Benin.

She also holds an MBA from Bangor University, Scotland and is a Chartered Banker in Nigeria and Scotland. She is also an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.