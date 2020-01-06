Kwabena Nifa Aning and Sheikh Jobe has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director and Executive Director to the StanChart board.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has appointed Kwabena Nifa Aning and Sheikh Jobe as Independent Non-Executive Director and Executive Director respectively to its board.

The appointment took effect from December 4, 2019.

In a statement issued, it said that Mr Aning joins the board as a finance professional with over 25 years of experience in accounting, business planning, projects, and corporate governance.

He has worked with several organisations including De Beers, Boart Longear, African Minerals and Bunge Loders Croklaan where he currently holds a leadership position as Regional Controller, West Africa.

He is a management consultant and former CEO, KAMONI Consult where he continues to serve as a director. He previously served as a board member of BLY Sierra Leone.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Aning said “I am thrilled to join the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited. This is a great opportunity for me to contribute and help shape policies that will ultimately impact our communities in a positive manner. I look forward to working with the board to build on the solid foundations and impressive achievements recorded so far towards a better and brighter future.”

Sheikh Jobe is the Chief Operating Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, with additional oversight of the West Africa Cluster.

Before his appointment, Mr Jobe was the bank's Chief Information Officer responsible for Ghana and West Africa from November 2015 to March 2019.

He said that “I consider it a great honour to be joining the Board of Standard Chartered Ghana Limited. I look forward to contributing my best in strengthening the next phase of our growth.”

The Board Chairman of the bank, Dr Emmanuel Oteng Kumah, also said that “We are excited to welcome Kwabena and Sheikh. They bring years of knowledge of finance, operations, technology systems and understanding of world class organisations. We look forward to them bringing their expertise, experience and strategic vision to bear on the activities of the board.”