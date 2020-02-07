The move according to the airline will be effective on Friday, February 29, 2020.

SAA noted that the move forms part of some restructuring that is expected to bring the once vibrant airline into profitability

It will, however, continue to operate all international services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London Heathrow, New York, Perth and Washington via Accra.

The joint Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) of South African Airways (SAA) made the announcement on Friday, February 7, 2020.

It noted that SAA is cancelling all of its domestic routes apart from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

The BRPs also announced that they are exploring the sale of some of the embattled airline's assets, and confirmed that staff cuts would have to be made.

The closure of the Johannesburg to Abidjan via Accra route means travellers (individuals and businesses) will have to explore other means in reaching their destinations.

Regional services to be retained include from Johannesburg to Blantyre, Dar es Salaam, Harare, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Mauritius, Nairobi, Victoria Falls and Windhoek.

Also, all domestic destinations, including Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth, will cease to be operated by SAA on the same date announced.