Some of Amazon's Alexa-enabled speakers are out of stock, and customers are being warned that they might not arrive until after Christmas.

The out-of-stock items include the second-generation Echo Show and the third generation of Amazon's popular Echo Dot .

The third-generation Echo Dot was the No. 1 bestselling product on Amazon across all manufacturers and categories worldwide on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you're ordering an Amazon Echo speaker for a Christmas gift this week, make sure you read the small print.

Several of Amazon 's Alexa-enabled smart speakers are currently out of stock in the United States and won't be shipped until January, Bloomberg was first to report on Monday .

A spokespersonfor Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot will be back in stock before Christmas. However, there is a warning sign that says the item may not arrive to the customer in time for the holidays.

