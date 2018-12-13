Some Kotex tampons are being recalled after customers reported that pieces were being left behind in their body

news

Some Kotex tampons have been recalled after customers reported that the products were unraveling and leaving pieces inside their body.

Kotex parent company Kimberly-Clark issued a voluntary recall of its regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek tampons and advised customers in the United States and Canada to stop using these items immediately.

Some customers who used the tampons said they experienced infections and irritation after use.

Any customers who are experiencing pain, discomfort, itching, or other symptoms of infection are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

The recall is limited to regular absorbency tampons manufactured between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018 and distributed between October 17, 2016 and October 23, 2018.

A full list of impacted lot numbers is available on Kotex's website.

