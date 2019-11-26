Many highly successful people have one thing in common and that is reading.

They do this to learn more and equip themselves with the knowledge they need to excel in their various fields.

As former United States President Barack Obama puts it: “Reading is important. If you know how to read, then the whole world opens up to you.”

A great way to become as successful as the people you admire is by reading the books they recommend.

Here are three great books every young African entrepreneur should read according to world-renowned robotics engineer Silas Adekunle:

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind — Yuval Noah Harari

“It gives you a very macro view of the world,” he tells Business Insider SSA. “ It is a great book,” he adds.

Silas Adekunle created the world's first intelligent gaming robot

In 2018, American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates recommended another book by the same author. It is called “21 Lessons for the 21st Century.”

In it, the author explains why humans worry so much and offers tips for dealing with anxiety.

“If 2018 has left you overwhelmed by the state of the world, 21 Lessons offers a helpful framework for processing the news and thinking about the challenges we face,” the American philanthropist says.

Bill Gates shares his reading list

The Innovator’s Dilemma — Clayton M. Christensen

First published in 1997, this book focuses on what happens when market leaders fail to jump on innovative trends.

Outliers — Malcolm Gladwell

This book is popular among many successful people. It also comes highly recommended by Nigerian billionaire and chairman of Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu.

According to him, “the book lays emphasis on hard work and excellence- two of my most treasured values.”

After sharing his highly recommended books with us, Adekunle quickly adds an important piece of advice.

“The most important thing though to read what you enjoy,” he says. “ The reason I read those books is because they satisfy my curiosity. When I was younger, I read a lot of nonfiction and things like that. That’s what sparked my imagination. And I could imagine myself as an engineer.

“It was when I started getting curious about how the world actually arrived here that I started reading these books. So read the things that that answer the kinds of questions that you have.”