Should you consider mentorship for child?

So one morning, Tom escorted his father to the kitchen and asked for some water too. His father was amused and gave him some to drink. Tom is twelve now, but he keeps a fresh bottle of water by his bed before going to bed. The first thing he does every morning is taking a long drink from his bottle.

Children learn greatly from the life examples around them, and whether deliberately or not, mentorship is taking place in their lives. It could be through a school teacher, a nanny or you the parent.

Knowing that a substantial part of your child’s upbringing will be formed by the people he closely interacts with, deliberately place your child in the hands of good mentorship.

How Important is Mentorship?

A mentor is one who invests in a younger and less experienced person. Through a relationship built on trust and respect, the mentor offers guidance and supervision to the mentee by exemplary living, valuable counsel and life-learned lessons. A mentor can pave the way for your child’s success if genuinely committed to his/her needs.

If a mentor has been successful professionally or in a craft, it can motivate a child to strive to be excellent as well while as a student and ultimately as a professional.

An effective mentor leads mentees into deep self-discovery. This ultimately helps them form a solid personality and a well-defined purpose for life.

Mentorship can protect a young one from needless regrets in life or business decisions. The valuable life lessons from a mentor are great guidance for a young person.

What should be a Mentor’s Role?

A mentor is more than a teacher, but a friend. A good mentor should not be dictatorial, but instead a motivation for success to the young one.

The role of a mentor requires a person who listens, counsels and is ready to assist every child in the areas they may be lacking.

A mentor should be able to say “Keep the goal in mind”, “You can do better”, “You’ve got this”, “I’m here for you”. These are reassuring words that give your child the encouragement, confidence and inspiration needed to push past challenges.

At LifeForte, it goes beyond textbooks and whiteboards. We strive to build friendly relationships with each student in our care. We teach them to be better individuals as they become better academics. We ignite every child and encourage them to dig deep within and unearth hidden potentials for a lifetime of success.

Reach us today at ﻿www.lifeforte.org﻿. Let’s talk about your child’s future in our care.

