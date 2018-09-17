See inside Shake Shack's new Innovation Kitchen, where it tests all of its menu items

news

Shake Shack is opening its Innovation Kitchen on Tuesday, where it will test its new menu items and allow customers to give feedback.

The test kitchen will allow Shake Shack to try more chef-driven items like the Humm Burger created by chef Daniel Humm, the Piggie Shack burger created Daniel Bouloud , an Eel Burger, and others.

The Innovation Kitchen is opening in the West Village, and the design was inspired by the neighborhood.

Shake Shack is opening a new restaurant on Tuesday where it will offer a rotating menu of new items and allow customers to give feedback on their favorites dishes.

Currently, Shake Shack has been operating out of a small basement space in Midtown Manhattan, but the new Innovation Kitchen in Manhattan's West Village will allow it to test more chef-driven items on the menu before rolling them out nationwide.

Some of the new menu items Shake Shack will be testing will be the Veggie Shack burger, which is already testing regionally, the Humm Burger created by chef Daniel Humm, the Piggie Shack burger created by Daniel Bouloud, and an Eel Burger created by London’s chef Fergus Henderson.

The restaurant, which opens to the public Tuesday, will feature outdoor café seating and art installations from local artists.

Here's what the new test kitchen is like:

Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen is opening in NYC's West Village.

Like most of Shake Shack's new restaurants, there are digital ordering kiosks in place of cashiers.

The restaurant was designed to reflect the neighborhood its in with greenery, outdoor seating, and an art installation by local artist Josh Cochran.

The new Shake Shack is made almost entirely from recycled materials. The table tops are made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

The menu at the new Shake Shack will rotate...

...and all of the new menu additions will be tested right downstairs in the Innovation Kitchen.

Shake Shack will be testing things like the Humm Burger, Piggie Shack Burger, and Eel Burger in its new kitchen.

Most of the new menu items will be chef-driven, and customers will weigh in and give feedback on what they think should be added to the menu permanently.

It also has space for Shake Shack's culinary team to develop new recipes.

The new restaurant and test kitchen opens on Tuesday in the West Village.