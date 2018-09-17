Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

See inside Shake Shack's new Innovation Kitchen, where it tests all of its menu items

Strategy See inside Shake Shack's new Innovation Kitchen, where it tests all of its menu items

Shake Shack is opening up a new test kitchen and restaurant in NYC's West Village, where it will test new menu items like Piggie Shack Burger and Eel Burger and allow customers to give feedback on their favorites. See inside the new kitchen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen will have a rotating menu of new items. play

Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen will have a rotating menu of new items.

(Shake Shack)

  • Shake Shack is opening its Innovation Kitchen on Tuesday, where it will test its new menu items and allow customers to give feedback.
  • The test kitchen will allow Shake Shack to try more chef-driven items like the Humm Burger created by chef Daniel Humm, the Piggie Shack burger created Daniel Bouloud, an Eel Burger, and others.
  • The Innovation Kitchen is opening in the West Village, and the design was inspired by the neighborhood.

Shake Shack is opening a new restaurant on Tuesday where it will offer a rotating menu of new items and allow customers to give feedback on their favorites dishes.

Currently, Shake Shack has been operating out of a small basement space in Midtown Manhattan, but the new Innovation Kitchen in Manhattan's West Village will allow it to test more chef-driven items on the menu before rolling them out nationwide.

Some of the new menu items Shake Shack will be testing will be the Veggie Shack burger, which is already testing regionally, the Humm Burger created by chef Daniel Humm, the Piggie Shack burger created by Daniel Bouloud, and an Eel Burger created by London’s chef Fergus Henderson.

The restaurant, which opens to the public Tuesday, will feature outdoor café seating and art installations from local artists.

Here's what the new test kitchen is like:

Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen is opening in NYC's West Village.

Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen is opening in NYC's West Village. play

Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen is opening in NYC's West Village.

(Shake Shack)


Like most of Shake Shack's new restaurants, there are digital ordering kiosks in place of cashiers.

Like most of Shake Shack's new restaurants, there are digital ordering kiosks in place of cashiers. play

Like most of Shake Shack's new restaurants, there are digital ordering kiosks in place of cashiers.

(Shake Shack)


The restaurant was designed to reflect the neighborhood its in with greenery, outdoor seating, and an art installation by local artist Josh Cochran.

The restaurant was designed to reflect the neighborhood its in with greenery, outdoor seating, and an art installation by local artist Josh Cochran. play

The restaurant was designed to reflect the neighborhood its in with greenery, outdoor seating, and an art installation by local artist Josh Cochran.

(Shake Shack)


The new Shake Shack is made almost entirely from recycled materials. The table tops are made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

The new Shake Shack is made almost entirely from recycled materials. The table tops are made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes. play

The new Shake Shack is made almost entirely from recycled materials. The table tops are made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

(Shake Shack)


The menu at the new Shake Shack will rotate...

The menu at the new Shake Shack will rotate... play

The menu at the new Shake Shack will rotate...

(Shake Shack)


...and all of the new menu additions will be tested right downstairs in the Innovation Kitchen.

...and all of the new menu additions will be tested right downstairs in the Innovation Kitchen. play

...and all of the new menu additions will be tested right downstairs in the Innovation Kitchen.

(Shake Shack)


Shake Shack will be testing things like the Humm Burger, Piggie Shack Burger, and Eel Burger in its new kitchen.

Shake Shack will be testing things like the Humm Burger, Piggie Shack Burger, and Eel Burger in its new kitchen. play

Shake Shack will be testing things like the Humm Burger, Piggie Shack Burger, and Eel Burger in its new kitchen.

(Shake Shack)


Most of the new menu items will be chef-driven, and customers will weigh in and give feedback on what they think should be added to the menu permanently.

Most of the new menu items will be chef-driven, and customers will weigh in and give feedback on what they think should be added to the menu permanently. play

Most of the new menu items will be chef-driven, and customers will weigh in and give feedback on what they think should be added to the menu permanently.

(Shake Shack)


It also has space for Shake Shack's culinary team to develop new recipes.

It also has space for Shake Shack's culinary team to develop new recipes. play

It also has space for Shake Shack's culinary team to develop new recipes.

(Shake Shack)


The new restaurant and test kitchen opens on Tuesday in the West Village.

The new restaurant and test kitchen opens on Tuesday in the West Village. play

The new restaurant and test kitchen opens on Tuesday in the West Village.

(Shake Shack)


Top 3

1 Strategy 3 mistakes I made when I started my company that I'll never...bullet
2 Strategy Amazon says these will be the 25 toys every kid wants the...bullet
3 Strategy Companies are being accused of price gouging on food,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

This is no laughing matter.
Strategy CVS's notoriously long receipts have been turned into memes, made into Halloween costumes, and lampooned on national TV — but employees say loyal customers still love them
"If you have a very special interest in a particular thing, other schools may be better suited to you," said Nitin Nohria, pictured.
Strategy The dean of Harvard Business School explains why you should — or shouldn't — choose HBS over any other MBA program
Employees at the Garner, North Carolina Chick-fil-A that opened on Sunday.
Strategy Chick-fil-A broke from tradition and opened on a Sunday in the midst of Hurricane Florence — and there's an incredible backstory
Ty Smith spent almost 12 years as a Navy SEAL. At right, he's pictured with his post-military mentor, USC professor Robert Turrill.
Strategy The University of Southern California has an MBA program for veterans that could serve as a model for universities across America