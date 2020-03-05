The move is aimed at creating jobs and to bring more safety on the roads in the country.

This comes after some reports showed that the government has plans to ban the importation of more than 10 years old cars into the country.

The Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who spoke to the media following the reports said, “We have an opportunity to explore ways of onboarding them to become the new dealers of these vehicles so, in the end, we are able to develop a local industry for cars manufactured here in Ghana, create jobs and create incomes and bring more safety on our roads."

Adding that the Automotive Development Policy will not be affected by the ban on secondhand vehicles and vehicles older than 10 years comes into force.

About the Automotive Development Policy

Early this year, Ghana put in place the Automotive Development Policy for the establishment of car assembling and manufacturing plants in Ghana.

Automobile manufacturing companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, Nissan and VW have initiated plans to set up assembling plants, starting this year, in Ghana.

The plants will serve the Ghanaian market and other West African countries and also boost employment and offer an import substitution and export promotion to improve the balance of payment.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised with the possible loss of jobs for the Secondhand car Dealers in Ghana.