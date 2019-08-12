The king has also pledged to fund the construction of 42 Senior High Schools in Ghana.

The Vice President Bawumia made this revelation at the national celebration of Eid-uL-Adha at the Black Star Square in Accra on Sunday.

In his address, he outlined the plans the government has for the Muslim communities in Ghana popularly referred to as Zongos.

He said that 40 students, comprising 20 males and 20 females from Zongo and deprived communities would be trained as medical doctors in Cuba. This is coming after both countries agreed on a training arrangement.

He said the Akufo-Addo’s administration was committed to developing the Zongo communities, hence the creation of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development and Zongo Development Fund, to champion the development of Zongos and inner cities, to ensure the equitable distribution of national resources.

Ghana Beyond Aid

In times when people in government announce such interventions or aides from other governments, many Ghanaians wonder if the Akufo-Addo led administration is complying with their ‘Ghana beyond aid’ mantra.

The President has said several times that his vision is to see a Ghana that does not take aide and grants from other countries but this has not been the case since he took power.

However, Ghana’s Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo has said that 'Ghana Beyond Aid' which has been his government mantra is not refusing nor rejecting aid.

"Ghana beyond aid is not Ghana refusing to accept aid, is not Ghana rejecting aid. Aid and support will always come but Ghana will determine the priority when such aid and support comes."