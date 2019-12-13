The TOP 100 Women CEOs in Africa is compiled by Reset Global People and Pulse editors with support from the PR and Ranking Agency; Avance Media, who consider four criteria: the size and importance of the woman-led business in the economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman’s career (résumé and runway ahead), and social and cultural influence. Eligibility is also based on the geolocation of the business.

With the believe that recognition of excellence inspires innovation in each sector, the list is to recognize and celebrate the performance and excellence of peak women performers in the limitless business world across the vast continent of Africa.

It is an acknowledgement and appreciation of the women leaders who introduce innovation and lead the change. CEOs, GMs, MDs and personalities with executive roles in the businesses or organizations are the focus of the list.

According to Kwame A. A. Opoku, CEO of Reset Global People, the nomination of these distinguished women is in relation to their works and accomplishments as the leader of their team which continues to inspire the next generation of women CEOs in Africa and across the world in alignment with SDGs Goal 5 & 10.

Detailing the criteria used in curating the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media mentioned that the list highlights profit, impact and sustainability and the overall influence of the individual women over their sector, industry and community as a whole.

With representation from 24 countries, the list features women who are noted to have broken the glass ceiling from across diverse sectors, making a name and case for women leadership on the continent.

As part of the list, Reset Global People will be hosting the annual African Women CEOs Summit scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria in 2020.

The list features some prominent names including Isabel dos Santos, Juliet Anammah, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Patricia Obo-Nai, Nasim Devji, Estelle Akofio-Sowah, Uche Eze and Linda Ikeji.

Below is the list of 2019 Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa arranged in alphabetical order.

1. Abimbola Alale || Nigerian Communications Satellite

2. Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA)

3. Adenike Ogunlesi || Ruff 'n' Tumble

4. Adjoa Kusiwaa Boateng || MicroEnsure

5. Akua Owusu-Nartey || Ogilvy Africa Group

6. Albertinah Kekana || Royal Bafokeng Holdings Pty Ltd

7. Aminata Kane Ndiaye || Orange Sierra Leone

8. Amrote Abdella || 4Afrika Microsoft

9. Amy Jadesimi (Dr) || Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base

10. Angela Ndambuki || Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry

11. Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily || Sedima

12. Baronice Hans || Bank Windhoek

13. Basani Maluleke || African Bank

14. Bénédicte Janine Kacou Diagou || Groupe NSIA

15. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels

16. Betty Sayinzoga || Saham Assurance

17. Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group

18. Boitumelo Molefe || Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund

19. Bridget Wachira || GSK Pharmaceuticals East Africa

20. Carol Abade || EXP Group

21. Carole Kariuki || Kenya Private Sector Alliance

22. Catherine Lesetedi-Letegele || Botswana Insurance Holdings

23. Chilufya Ngoi-Nyirenda || Stanbic Insurance Brokers Zambia

24. Chioma Sideso || NSIA Insurance Limited Nigeria

25. Christine Baingana || Urwego Bank

26. Ciru Miring'u || Nestle East Africa

27. Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board

28. Delese Mimi Darko || Food and Drugs Authority

29. Devota Mdachi || Tanzania Tourism Board

30. Diana Mulili || Msingi East Africa

31. Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali

32. Divine Ndhlukula || SECURICO

33. Dolly Doreen Mokgatle || Peotona

34. Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena || Puma Energy Africa

35. Eme Essien Lore || International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Nigeria

36. Esselina Macome || Financial Sector Deepening Program

37. Estelle Akofio-Sowah || CSquared

38. Esther Cobbah || Stratcomm Ghana

39. Fatima Beyina-Moussa || Equatorial Congo Airlines

40. Funke Soyibo || HNK

41. Funmi Omo || African Alliance Insurance Plc

42. Genevieve Sangudi || The Carlyle Group

43. Gwendoline Abunaw || Ecobank Cameroon

44. Hadiza Bala Usman || Nigerian Ports Authority

45. Isabel dos Santos || Angola Diamonds

46. Iza Irame || Crystal Telecom

47. Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute

48. Yvette Adounvo Atekpe || Internet Solutions

49. Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa

50. Julie Gichuru || Arimus Media

51. Juliet Anammah || Jumia Nigeria

52. Juliet Ehimuan || Google Nigeria

53. Juliette Weisflog || Citi Gabon

54. Karen Hendrickson || Rabito Clinic

55. Karima Rhanem || International Center for Diplomacy

56. Kate Fotso || Telcar Cocoa

57. Kate Quartey-Papafio || Reroy Cables

58. Kofo Akinkugbe || SecureID

59. Lady Isioma Chukwuma || Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation

60. Linda Ikeji || LindaIkeji Media

61. Lorato Morapedi || National Development Bank

62. M. Leelai Kpukuyou || Minimalls

63. Mansa Nettey || StanChart Ghana

64. Michaella Rugwizangoga || Volkswagen Mobility Solutions

65. Mimi Kalinda || Africa Communications Media Group

66. Mizinga Melu || Barclays Bank Zambia

67. Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV

68. Monica Musonda || Java Foods

69. Monique El Grichi || Mosaïk

70. Mpho Moremong-Gobe || MG Properties

71. Nangula Uaandja || PricewaterhouseCoopers

72. Nasim Devji || Diamond Trust Bank Group

73. Natalie Jabangwe || EcoCash

74. Njeri Rionge || Wananchi Online

75. Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || IchorCoal

76. Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa

77. Oluwatoyin Adegbite-Moore || Africa Venture Philanthropy

78. Patience Akyianu || Hollard Ghana

79. Patience Mutesi || TradeMark East Africa

80. Patricia Obo-Nai || Vodafone Ghana

81. Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa || Naspers SA

82. Princess Lalla Hasnaa (HRH) || Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection

83. Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

84. Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech

85. Rebecca Miano || KenGen

86. Ruth Ncube || First Mutual Life Assurance Company

87. Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch || Aksal Group

88. Sarah Arapta || Citibank Uganda

89. Sherin Naiken || Seychelles Tourism Board

90. Shirley Machaba || PWC Southern Africa

91. Sibongile Sambo || SRS Aviation

92. Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa

93. Susan M. Mulikita || Liquid Telecoms Zambia

94. Tara Fela-Durotoye || House of Tara

95. Temwani Simwaka || Standard Bank Malawi

96. Toyin Oluwatoyin Sanni || Emerging Africa Group

97. Uche Eze || BellaNaija.com

98. Uche Ofodile || MTN Liberia

99. Yvonne Ike || Bank of America Merrill Lynch SSA

100. Yvonne Manzi Makolo || RwandAir