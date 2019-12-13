The TOP 100 Women CEOs in Africa is compiled by Reset Global People and Pulse editors with support from the PR and Ranking Agency; Avance Media, who consider four criteria: the size and importance of the woman-led business in the economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman’s career (résumé and runway ahead), and social and cultural influence. Eligibility is also based on the geolocation of the business.
With the believe that recognition of excellence inspires innovation in each sector, the list is to recognize and celebrate the performance and excellence of peak women performers in the limitless business world across the vast continent of Africa.
It is an acknowledgement and appreciation of the women leaders who introduce innovation and lead the change. CEOs, GMs, MDs and personalities with executive roles in the businesses or organizations are the focus of the list.
According to Kwame A. A. Opoku, CEO of Reset Global People, the nomination of these distinguished women is in relation to their works and accomplishments as the leader of their team which continues to inspire the next generation of women CEOs in Africa and across the world in alignment with SDGs Goal 5 & 10.
Detailing the criteria used in curating the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media mentioned that the list highlights profit, impact and sustainability and the overall influence of the individual women over their sector, industry and community as a whole.
With representation from 24 countries, the list features women who are noted to have broken the glass ceiling from across diverse sectors, making a name and case for women leadership on the continent.
As part of the list, Reset Global People will be hosting the annual African Women CEOs Summit scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria in 2020.
The list features some prominent names including Isabel dos Santos, Juliet Anammah, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Patricia Obo-Nai, Nasim Devji, Estelle Akofio-Sowah, Uche Eze and Linda Ikeji.
Below is the list of 2019 Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa arranged in alphabetical order.
1. Abimbola Alale || Nigerian Communications Satellite
2. Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA)
3. Adenike Ogunlesi || Ruff 'n' Tumble
4. Adjoa Kusiwaa Boateng || MicroEnsure
5. Akua Owusu-Nartey || Ogilvy Africa Group
6. Albertinah Kekana || Royal Bafokeng Holdings Pty Ltd
7. Aminata Kane Ndiaye || Orange Sierra Leone
8. Amrote Abdella || 4Afrika Microsoft
9. Amy Jadesimi (Dr) || Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base
10. Angela Ndambuki || Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry
11. Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily || Sedima
12. Baronice Hans || Bank Windhoek
13. Basani Maluleke || African Bank
14. Bénédicte Janine Kacou Diagou || Groupe NSIA
15. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels
16. Betty Sayinzoga || Saham Assurance
17. Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group
18. Boitumelo Molefe || Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund
19. Bridget Wachira || GSK Pharmaceuticals East Africa
20. Carol Abade || EXP Group
21. Carole Kariuki || Kenya Private Sector Alliance
22. Catherine Lesetedi-Letegele || Botswana Insurance Holdings
23. Chilufya Ngoi-Nyirenda || Stanbic Insurance Brokers Zambia
24. Chioma Sideso || NSIA Insurance Limited Nigeria
25. Christine Baingana || Urwego Bank
26. Ciru Miring'u || Nestle East Africa
27. Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board
28. Delese Mimi Darko || Food and Drugs Authority
29. Devota Mdachi || Tanzania Tourism Board
30. Diana Mulili || Msingi East Africa
31. Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali
32. Divine Ndhlukula || SECURICO
33. Dolly Doreen Mokgatle || Peotona
34. Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena || Puma Energy Africa
35. Eme Essien Lore || International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Nigeria
36. Esselina Macome || Financial Sector Deepening Program
37. Estelle Akofio-Sowah || CSquared
38. Esther Cobbah || Stratcomm Ghana
39. Fatima Beyina-Moussa || Equatorial Congo Airlines
40. Funke Soyibo || HNK
41. Funmi Omo || African Alliance Insurance Plc
42. Genevieve Sangudi || The Carlyle Group
43. Gwendoline Abunaw || Ecobank Cameroon
44. Hadiza Bala Usman || Nigerian Ports Authority
45. Isabel dos Santos || Angola Diamonds
46. Iza Irame || Crystal Telecom
47. Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute
48. Yvette Adounvo Atekpe || Internet Solutions
49. Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa
50. Julie Gichuru || Arimus Media
51. Juliet Anammah || Jumia Nigeria
52. Juliet Ehimuan || Google Nigeria
53. Juliette Weisflog || Citi Gabon
54. Karen Hendrickson || Rabito Clinic
55. Karima Rhanem || International Center for Diplomacy
56. Kate Fotso || Telcar Cocoa
57. Kate Quartey-Papafio || Reroy Cables
58. Kofo Akinkugbe || SecureID
59. Lady Isioma Chukwuma || Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation
60. Linda Ikeji || LindaIkeji Media
61. Lorato Morapedi || National Development Bank
62. M. Leelai Kpukuyou || Minimalls
63. Mansa Nettey || StanChart Ghana
64. Michaella Rugwizangoga || Volkswagen Mobility Solutions
65. Mimi Kalinda || Africa Communications Media Group
66. Mizinga Melu || Barclays Bank Zambia
67. Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV
68. Monica Musonda || Java Foods
69. Monique El Grichi || Mosaïk
70. Mpho Moremong-Gobe || MG Properties
71. Nangula Uaandja || PricewaterhouseCoopers
72. Nasim Devji || Diamond Trust Bank Group
73. Natalie Jabangwe || EcoCash
74. Njeri Rionge || Wananchi Online
75. Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || IchorCoal
76. Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa
77. Oluwatoyin Adegbite-Moore || Africa Venture Philanthropy
78. Patience Akyianu || Hollard Ghana
79. Patience Mutesi || TradeMark East Africa
80. Patricia Obo-Nai || Vodafone Ghana
81. Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa || Naspers SA
82. Princess Lalla Hasnaa (HRH) || Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection
83. Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
84. Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech
85. Rebecca Miano || KenGen
86. Ruth Ncube || First Mutual Life Assurance Company
87. Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch || Aksal Group
88. Sarah Arapta || Citibank Uganda
89. Sherin Naiken || Seychelles Tourism Board
90. Shirley Machaba || PWC Southern Africa
91. Sibongile Sambo || SRS Aviation
92. Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa
93. Susan M. Mulikita || Liquid Telecoms Zambia
94. Tara Fela-Durotoye || House of Tara
95. Temwani Simwaka || Standard Bank Malawi
96. Toyin Oluwatoyin Sanni || Emerging Africa Group
97. Uche Eze || BellaNaija.com
98. Uche Ofodile || MTN Liberia
99. Yvonne Ike || Bank of America Merrill Lynch SSA
100. Yvonne Manzi Makolo || RwandAir