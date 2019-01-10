The research conducted sampled about 5000 Ghanaian voters nationwide.

The results showed that the government's most liked and disliked policies are both related to education.

It also showed that the Ghanaian voters also disliked the government’s drones for the health program

A report on the research conducted by some academics of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has indicated that the government’s double track policy is the most disliked among the electorate.

In a research which sampled about 5000 Ghanaians nationwide, the government’s fight against illegal mining which is popularly referred to as galamsey is the second most disliked policy.

This comes as a surprise since the fight against galamsey was previously one of the much-welcomed policies of the Akufo-Addo led government.

Presenting the results, the Head of Political Science Department, Dr. Maame Gyekye-Jandoh said

“The government’s most liked policy and most disliked policy are related to education. And that is what I find interesting. For the second year running, free SHS has been most supportive of government policies. And yet only 33% said the double track was good, and 45% said it was not.”

“Indeed, double track is said to be the most disliked government program even though it was meant to facilitate free SHS by giving greater access; so a dilemma of the sort,” Dr. Gyekye-Jandoh added.

At the same time, one popularly supported policy; the fight against galamsey, is now the second most disliked of government’s policies.

The results of the research also showed that the Ghanaian voters also disliked the government’s drones for the health program, while a significant number expressed disappointment at the government’s job creation efforts.

The research touched on some areas including economy, education, campaign promises, government policies and programmes among others.