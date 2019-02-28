The Public Relations Officer at the RGD, Constance Adoma Takyi told Accra-based Citi FM that it has not given authority to any group of persons or individuals to make such request on the behalf of the department.

“The department responsible for such calls has not authorized any group of persons to do such things on our behalf, therefore, the public must disregard any individual requesting for any form of payment.”

She explained that the Registrar General’s Department only interacts with defaulting clients through publications and Electronic media as well as text messages in notifying clients.

She advised companies yet to file their annual returns to do so on or before the end of April.

“However, we have issued text messages to the public, those who are due for renewal and for the filing of annual return they have already received the first certificate and they have the deadline of 30th April to file their annual returns. In filing their annual returns they are not supposed to make any payment to any individual. They are to do that at the fidelity bank on our premises” she explained.

She also said that all Directors, Secretaries, and Shareholders of companies that have not updated their records into the new database e-Register are to obtain individual Tax Identification Number (TIN) from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and also required to update their company record at the department.