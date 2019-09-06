According to him, Dr Kwabena Duffour amongst other stakeholders were involved in some unlawful actions which contributed to the collapse of the financial institution.

In a writ of summons, Nii Amanor Dodoo said the Dr Kwabena Duffour, Hoda Holdings Limited, Integrated Properties, Dr Kwabena Duffour II, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis and Boatemaa Kakra Duffour-Nyarko “are jointly and severally liable for the repayment of ¢5.7 million (together with applicable interest) to the Plaintiff.”

It added that “the various transactions identified in this action and variously described in the Statement of Claim, resulting in Unlawful Loans, the Unlawful Advances, the Unlawful Guarantees as well as the acquisition of properties and assets in the name of shareholders, their related interests and/or connected persons are unlawful.”

Nii Amanor Dodoo, hence, said Dr Kwabena Duffour II, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis and Boatemaa Kakra Duffour-Nyarko have breached their duties to him and are liable for all losses occasioned by their act of breach.

