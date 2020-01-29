This makes Mr Osei the first Ghanaian to hold the position of Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited and Blue Ocean Investments Limited operating under the UBI Group of Companies.

By this appointment, Henry Yaw Osei will be responsible for all the activities in Ghana. These include engagements with the government and regulatory authorities to ensure a smooth operation.

A press statement said that his appointment is effective from February 1, 2020.

The statement added that his selection means that “these are exciting times for the company because we hold in the highest regard our local talent, who continue to be instrumental to the rapid growth of the business.”

“In changing the narrative, Puma Energy as a global mid and downstream company is committed to nurturing local talent .We support and train our people well, value them and trust them to excel. The tone has been set for the start of a new decade, and Henry being our first Ghanaian Group Managing Director is poised with enthusiasm to take up the new challenge,” the statement added.

On his part, Mr Osei said: “Our commitment as an organization is to energize communities and this is a purpose that aligns with my personal values. Without you, our customers, stakeholders and communities at large, there is no Puma Energy. We have been given an opportunity at the start of the decade to write another beautiful chapter in the story of Ghana as we catapult Puma Energy Ghana to a new height.

He joined Puma Energy in 2017 as Deputy General Manager for Blue Ocean Investments.

Henry holds an MBA in Oil and Gas Management from the University of Coventry, UK and a degree in Chemical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana.