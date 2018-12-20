Pulse, Africa’s No. 1 new media publisher, is topping off the year with the migration to a new publishing technology for its mass media online publications in Nigeria (www.pulse.ng); Ghana (www.pulse.com.gh); Kenya (www.pulselive.co.ke) and Uganda (www.pulselive.ug).

The new system which launched on Monday, December 17, 2018, is a significant part of the widely-read media platform’s efforts in providing millions of readers across the African continent as well as the diaspora more convenient access in consuming News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, Live Videos, and Business Insider content. Additionally, Pulse is widely represented with channels across all social media platforms on the continent, including in Francophone Africa through Pulse Live Afrique.

The new platform for West and East Africa has an enhanced user interface and will improve reading experience, with its faster loading web pages that are responsive across multiple devices and browsers, including - Desktop, Mobile, AMP and Opera Mini. Journalists can easily report and publish news from on-site locations to bring Africans on the continent and the diaspora up-to-date information on all key topics of the moment.

Reaching over 175 million unique users across all its platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa on a monthly basis, Pulse and it’s Pan-African license partner, Business Insider by Pulse, have positioned themselves as the preferred media publisher for accurate news and entertainment, backed up with unbiased analysis, fact-checking and research.

Moritz Boullenger, the CTO & Head of Product for Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) highlights that the new solution was developed in-house by DreamLab, a part of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG (RASMAG), the leading integrated multimedia company in Central and Eastern Europe.

“By leveraging Ringier’s global assets, we were able to execute this project in record time. The great collaboration between DreamLab and Ringier in Africa enabled us to build technologically-leading media platforms across our markets. Our new technology meets the highest international standards in terms of speed, effective navigation, and accessibility’’

Talking about this migration, the Head of Editorial and Editor-In-Chief of Pulse, Osagie Alonge affirms that the change of the platform will give better access to the high-quality content millions of readers already associate with Pulse because it consumes lesser data and will also be accessible to users with weak internet connection and also makes for easy navigation through the different content categories published on Pulse & Business Insider by Pulse, as this was the key consideration for the new design.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that our audience have the best experience whenever they visit our platforms, and that is why we have effected this migration, assured that it is a move in the right direction both for the users and the content creators. It is easier to navigate the different categories, and more pocket-friendly as it requires less data to access and surf the platform for entertaining and informative news and stories.”

