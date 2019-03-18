Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has signed the Ghana Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill to become Act 985 (2019).

The amendment of the Ghana Civil Aviation Act 906 (2016) is to address the various deficiencies raised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) with respect to the Aviation sector.

The new Act gives the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) the power to continue with the provision of air navigation services until a new entity is formed.

It also enhances the role of the Minister of Aviation in the areas of accidents and investigations.

Ghana’s Parliament passed the Bill on 8 March 2019.

The Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda moved for the Bill to be passed. He explained that the amendment was also to ensure that Ghana becomes compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

According to the Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, although Ghana’s aviation sector was doing well by global standards, the amendment would help address the deficiencies identified in numerous assessments of the structures and operational systems of air navigational services as well as ensure the effective implementation of the state safety programmes and accident investigations.

The Amendment Bill will make provision for the funding of the independent outfit to ensure that its personnel works effectively, while it helps to prevent the operation of flights by unqualified personnel.

“The same amendment would also see the decoupling of the GCAA, segregating the regulatory function and navigation services provision,” a statement signed by Mr Adda explained.

“Here, too, a new outfit for air navigation services would be established under the amendment if assented into law by the president”.

The Minister added that the Amendment Bill, Ghana’s rating will improve in order to qualify under the Federal Aviation Administration for Ghanaian flights to enter into the United States of America.

“In recent times, we have seen major initiatives in such infrastructural projects and system enhancements, which combined with this legislation, all point in the direction of the nation truly becoming the aviation hub in the sub-region.”