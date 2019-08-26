If his appointment is confirmed by the Management Board of BOST, he will replace George Mensah Okley.

Mr Mensah Okley resigned from the position last Friday.

Mr. Mensah Okley tendered in his resignation to the President after serving a little over two years at the state entity.

Even though the reasons for his resignation are unknown, Graphiconline reports that it may be linked to the issue of contracts at BOST.

Mr. Provencal is currently the Technical Director to the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu.

In a statement signed by Deputy Energy Minister, Joseph Cudjoe, on Monday, August 26, 2019it urged the Board to take “due note and assess the suitability of Mr. Provencal for the appointment accordingly.”