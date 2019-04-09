He was appointed on the recommendation of the Public Services Commission.

Prof Annim, assumed duty on March 1, 2019.

Before joining the Statistical Service, Prof Annim worked at the University of Cape Coast for 18 years.

Prof Annim is an Associate Professor of Economics.

He earned BA, MPhil and PhD degrees in Economics at the University of Cape Coast (Ghana), University of Ghana (Ghana) and University of Manchester (UK), respectively.

He has more than a decade of teaching experience. His research areas of concentration are micro-finance/access to finance, poverty and inequality and health outcomes.

Samuel joined the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Consultancy (DRIC) as Deputy Director in August 2013 when the Directorate was established.

From August 2015 to July 2016, he served as the Head of the Department of Economics in the University.

Prior to that, he contributed to/initiated the establishment of the Microfinance Unit, Centre for Data Archiving, Management, Analysis and Advocacy and Economic Policy Modeling Unit all in the Department of Economics.

His areas of research are microfinance/access to finance, poverty and inequality and health outcomes. He has over 30 peer reviewed journal articles, book chapters and technical reports to his credit.