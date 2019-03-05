Ghanaian Importers and exporters have been complaining of high taxes in recent times.

This led them to petition the Council of State.

After the petition, the Council of State met with stakeholders and have also met with the president.

The Council of State has met with President Akufo-Addo to talk about a possible downward review of the duties paid by Ghanaian importers and exporters at the country’s ports.

The meeting was held after the Council of State received petitions from the Trade Union members, Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) and other related parties pleading for them to intervene and help save them from the exorbitant charges.

At the meeting, the Chairman of the Council, Nana Otuo Serebuo II, told the president that they have met with the importers and exporters. He added that the importers and exporters were unhappy over what they described as exorbitant taxes at the country’s ports and called for an immediate reduction.

He said their pleas necessitated a meeting to bring these concerns to the attention of the President.

Aside from the meeting with President Akufo-Addo, the council of elders had also met with other stakeholders including the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Isaac Crentsil and leadership of GUTA hoping to find a lasting solution to the problem

The Akufo-Addo-led government abolished duty on the importation of spare parts as well. However, the government introduced the one percent special import levy in July 2013 and digitizing the clearing system at the ports to seal loopholes, the importers reckon more needs to be done.