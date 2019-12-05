This comes following several protests by some angry freight forwarders against alleged tariff hikes at the port.

The demonstrators noted that they have been short-changed by the GPHA and MPS, who are majority shareholders of the expanded port.

They also accused GPHA of acting in bad faith by charging them more than an agreed 10.9 per cent increase.

But, a press release by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) said, “Consignees of such containers should make payment to MPS or any other Terminal Operator only after physical examination is conducted. This will ensure that the charges are based on services actually rendered at the Intrusive Inspection Platform.”

GPHA explained that the transport charges have no legitimate basis in the current Ghana Port Tariffs, hence, the directive.

Containers in the "Red Channel Category" containers are those flagged as containing goods other what the importer has declared. These containers are typically flagged as red by MPS’ scanning equipment.