Popular vegan-food chain By Chloe is taking a bite out of the $1 billion CBD business

The popular vegan fast-food chain By Chloe is about to get a new addition to its menu: an entire line of CBD-infused products. The line is launching on September 27, and both Sweets by Chloe locations will be temporarily changed to Feelz by Chloe pop-ups.

  • By Chloe, a popular vegan fast-food chain, is adding a line of products infused with cannabidiol, or CBD, to its menu and calling it Feelz by Chloe.
  • By Chloe partnered with CBD lifestyle brand Toast to create the line, which will feature products like cakes, brownies, popcorn, coffee, and bubble tea.
  • To launch the line, By Chloe's dessert shop, Sweets by Chloe, is being turned into a 1970s-inspired pop-up shop for two weeks. After the pop-up is over, By Chloe will launch Feelz items in By Chloe restaurants in the US and in both UK locations.
  • CBD is already a booming, $1 billion business.

By Chloe, the rapidly growing vegan fast-food chain, is getting a new addition to its menu.

The chain announced on Monday that it's partnering with CBD lifestyle brand Toast to launch a new line of CBD-infused products, which will be available starting September 27 at both locations of the brand's dessert shop, Sweets by Chloe.

The line, called Feelz by Chloe, will have more than 25 menu items including cinnamon rolls, brownies, cakes, popcorn, Rice Krispie treats, and whoopie pies. It will also serve CBD-infused coffees, bubble teas, and more.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a marijuana compound that has been linked to a range of potential health benefits but does not get you high.

"I am a big believer in the benefits of CBD and the potential of this ever-expanding industry," Samantha Wasser, co-Founder and creative director of By Chloe, said in a press release.

"After seeing the overwhelming positive response we received from the Daily Hit Brownie earlier this year, I was inspired to create a full line of CBD-infused sweets for our By Chloe customers.”

To launch Feelz by Chloe, both Sweets by Chloe locations are being turned into 1970s-inspired pop-ups designed by Wasser. In addition to '70s memorabilia and art from featured photographers, both pop-up locations will have CBD boutiques curated by the founders of Nice Paper, which will sell CBD-infused chapstick, lotion, and more.

After the two-week-long pop-up is over, By Chloe will launch Feelz items in By Chloe restaurants across the US and in both UK locations.

CBD is already a booming, $1 billion business. According to industry insiders, Coca-Cola and other beverage giants are considering a move into the marijuana business and investing in CBD-infused drinks. CBD is already being used as an ingredient in salves, oils, balms, and beverages, despite continuing legal questions.

