Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

People are leaving 1-star reviews for Salt Bae's restaurant after he served steak to Venezuela's president

Strategy People are leaving 1-star reviews for Salt Bae's restaurant after he served steak to Venezuela's president

Celebrity chef "Salt Bae" is being slammed on Trip Advisor for welcoming Venezuela's President Maduro to his restaurant – while Maduro's people starve at home and the country faces food shortages. He posted videos on Twitter and Instagram with Maduro – quickly deleted. Here's what people had to say:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A composite image showing "Salt Bae" Nusret Gökçe serving Nicolas Maduro, superimposed with critical reviews on TripAdvisor. play

A composite image showing "Salt Bae" Nusret Gökçe serving Nicolas Maduro, superimposed with critical reviews on TripAdvisor.

(TripAdvisor/Yusnaby Pérez/Twitter)
  • Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ate at the viral chef Salt Bae's restaurant, Nusr-Et, in Istanbul on Monday.
  • Many people — including US Senator Marco Rubio — criticised Salt Bae for serving Maduro while people go hungry in Venezuela.
  • Branches of Nusr-Et have started getting one-star reviews, citing disgust at the support for Maduro.

People are leaving one-star reviews on Trip Advisor and Google for restaurants run by the viral chef known as "Salt Bae" after he personally served an expensive steak dinner to Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, received widespread criticism after footage went viral of him flamboyantly serving Maduro at an Istanbul branch of his Nusr-Et chain.

He deleted two tweets promoting the meeting amid the backlash, which focused on the poor optics of Maduro feasting on expensive steak while many of his people are starving because of Venezuela's crippled economy.

In the wake of news coverage of the event, people used review platforms like TripAdvisor and Google to punish Gökçe with one-star reviews.

Business Insider identified 15 one-star reviews across the portfolio of Nusr-Et restaurant, mainly of the Turkish branches.

One, writing partly in Spanish, called Nusr-Et "immoral" for hosting Maduro:

A review left on Tuesday. play

A review left on Tuesday.

(Trip Advisor)

Others for a branch in Besiktas, Istanbul, said:

"The owner of this restaurant supports a dictator who is killing millions in Venezuela. Don't support this type of restaurant. While Maduro is having a feast at his restaurant, millions are living in Venezuela without food, medicine."

Another wrote: "Don't support the owner's lack of ethics and display of support to a character that is starving millions of people in Venezuela. This is simply disgusting. Don't know if dishes are good or not but you have to also take in consideration the working ethics."

The author attached photos of starving people in Venezuela:

Reviews criticising Salt Bae are commonplace. play

Reviews criticising Salt Bae are commonplace.

(Trip Advisor)

"No more dictator support." play

"No more dictator support."

(Trip Advisor)

Marco Gomez left a one-star review and called it "food for dictators," and someone else left a one-star review on the Besiktas restaurant's Trip Advisor page with a similar message, saying: "No more dictator support."

Maduro was in Istanbul for a stop-off on his way from China, where he went to ask for more loans for his economically stricken country.

Recent polls of Venezuelans show that many struggle to afford food, and the country often sees mass protests because of the economic hardship. The government has advised Venezuelans to breed rabbits for food as a way to beat their hunger.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is one of the most vocal critics of Gökçe, and called on people ot make life difficult for him.

One tweet said: "This guy @nusr_ett who admires dictator @NicolasMaduro so much actually owns a steakhouse in, of all places, #Miami." He posted the Miami restaurant's phone number as well.

Rubio told the Miami Herald on Tuesday: "This is someone who is celebrating a criminal. Nicolás Maduro is systematically starving the people of Venezuela."

A Venezuelan protestor was outside the Miami restaurant on Tuesday holding a sign saying: "Nusr-et: We demand a public and immediate apology."

A larger protest is scheduled for midday Wednesday, the Miami Herald reports.

Top 3

1 Strategy 3 mistakes I made when I started my company that I'll never...bullet
2 Strategy People hiding needles in strawberries in Australia have...bullet
3 Strategy These 12 Nigerian states could face devastating flooding...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Peggy Johnson Microsoft
Strategy A Microsoft exec and marathoner holds business meetings while running — and goes just fast enough that her negotiating partners can't talk
Three former IBM employees are suing the technology company.
Strategy IBM is being sued for age discrimination — here's what to do if you think your company treated you unfairly because of your age
You might not know about these small cities.
Strategy The best places to live in the US right now are under-the-radar cities many Americans have never heard of
"If that's the role that you really want, start doing it," said Libby Leffler, pictured.
Strategy A former Googler and Facebook exec shares the best way to show your boss you deserve a promotion