The company also recently won a series of bids with the Kenyan government to deliver last-mile delivery solutions plugging into the country’s growing standard gauge rail network.

Since starting operations in 2016, Lori has grown rapidly; both in terms of throughput on the system as well as the team. With more than 150 employees in five countries and of some of the most impressive leaders on the continent, Lori is well-positioned to cement its footprint across Africa. According to Lori Systems COO, Uche Ogboi, Nigeria is the next big logistics market opportunity, and the company has completed a significant pilot in the Nigerian market with top Nigerian companies such as Olam, Dangote, Flour Mills Nigeria and Honeywell Flour Mills to create a solution that will make the supply chain more flexible and coordinated.

Like in Kenya, Lori’s stated goal within the Nigerian logistics space is to make freight operations cheaper and more efficient by employing the ‘Uber’ model. This model, which places key emphasis on price transparency and visibility through an open and fair digital marketplace has reportedly brought down the cost of grain bulk transport into Uganda by 20%. Its initial success in Kenya spawned subsequent expansion into Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan. Nigeria will now become the company’s sixth market in Africa.

Speaking about Lori’s aspirations for its Nigerian operations recently, Uche said:

“There is about $180 billion worth of hauling income present across Africa and a huge chunk of that resides in Nigeria, which is Africa’s largest economy. At present, very little of this income is optimized for software, which means that pricing is very murky and inefficient, and logistics sometimes add up to as much as 60% of the cost of products. In a market where most consumers are very price-sensitive, it does not make sense for a market inefficiency to take so much money out of consumers’ pockets, and this is where Lori comes in. Our software solution has had notable success in Kenya and Uganda in terms of reducing logistical costs, and these cost savings benefit everyone by stimulating economic growth and leaving consumers with more money in their pockets.”

According to Uche, Lori’s unique value to the Nigerian logistics ecosystem includes better truck utilization through proactive data systems which leads to more revenue, an automated and accurate invoicing process, enhanced access to operational financing, exponentially higher reliability, constant tracking and geo-location and cost savings to businesses and consumers.

