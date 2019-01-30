The spokesperson of IOM, said more than 130 African migrants have gone mission off Djibouti.

Joel Millman said the two vessels that capsized were on their way to Yemen.

He indicated that some survivors have been rescued.

Yemen is now seen as the gateway to Gulf countries where many migrants hope to find jobs and better lives.

Local residents who found some of the survivors alerted IOM officials. A team of gendarmes found two survivors and the bodies of five migrants. The boats were believed to have capsized off Godoria, in Djibouti’s Obock region.

Meanwhile, IOM staff identified an 18-year-old male survivor who is believed to be part of the 130 passengers on the first boat, but the IOM said that he had no information on the second craft.