Speaking at the durbar, the Chief Executive Officer of Opportunity International, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng, in his welcome address, assured the cherished clients of Opportunity International that the Institution is fully compliant with Bank of Ghana regulations and also affirmed the company’s strong liquidity position to meet its clients’ obligations as and when they fall due. He expressed his gratitude to all the cherished clients of the Institution for their continued support and dedication during the past 15 years of operation in Ghana and the Seven years of their existence in the Atwima Nkwabiagya District.

The guest speaker for the occasion, Honorable Michael Amaoh Awuku, the Municipal Chief Executive of Atwima Kwabiagya District, encouraged the public not to be troubled with the problems that have plagued the banking sector in recent times and that these actions by the Central Bank are to weed out fraudulent and weak financial Institutions to make the banking system stronger and resilient to serve the general public better. He said, although public confidence in the banking sector has gone down, there are still some well-structured financial institutions such as Opportunity International which has stood the test of time and encouraged the general public to do good business with the Institution.

The Chairman of the event and the Board Chairman of the company Mr. Katey Assem, in his closing remarks, advised the clients of the Institution to take advantage of the company’s wide range financial services and technological platforms such as Cell phone banking and ATMs with E-zwich and GH-link compatibility.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a leading savings and loans institution in Ghana with a track record of delivering formal financial services to its clients in a very sustainable way. It was licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004. Opportunity International keeps on demonstrating leadership in Ghana’s Savings and Loans industry and won 7 awards in the year 2018.

These public acknowledgments from the business community give credence to the positive brand that the company has built over the past 15 years in Ghana.

The company has 43 outlets that are dotted in 9 regions out of the 16 regions of Ghana and with a total asset of GHS 235.1 million and shareholders net worth of GHS 40.5 million.