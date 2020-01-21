Mr Wadzah is of the Civil Society & Community-Based Organisation’s (CBOs).

Meanwhile, the representative of Independent Policy Think Tanks Prof Akosua Darkah, has been voted Vice Chairperson of the committee.

The newly elected Chairman and Vice-Chairperson will succeed Dr Steve Manteaw and Dr Thomas Kojo Stephens whose tenure of office ended this year, respectively.

Mr Wadzah will serve as Chairman for two years. While Prof Akosua Darkah has about two years more to serve on the Committee.

PIAC was established in 2011, under the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (Act 815).

The committee is mandated to among others monitor compliance with the Act is required to elect a Chair to lead the affairs of the Committee.

Section 54 (4) of the PRMA states “The committee members shall elect their own chairperson from among the members at their first meeting.”

In complying with this, the committee has unanimously elected to the two members to steer the affairs of the Committee for the next year.