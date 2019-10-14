This will mean that the unused data and credit or airtime will not expire.

“All unused data and voice bundles purchased by subscribers do not expire and must be rolled over with the next recharge.”

The Ministry said this in the statement it issued to the various telcos in the country.

The ministry further directed the telcos to cease the instant deduction of the Communications Service Tax (CST).

The Ministry assured that Mobile Network Operators will be subjected to “strict compliance with exiting Quality of Service (QoS) standards to ensure value for the subscribers’ money in accordance with their licence obligations.”

The Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said this was part of measures to “minimise the negative impact of deduction of the CST.”

Currently, only AirtelTigo offers data bundles that do not expire.