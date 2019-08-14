Middle East airlines top the latest edition of the most family-friendly airlines in the world.

Fly Emirate remains the most family-friendly airline in the world in 2019.

PlayLikeMum analyses 20 major airlines on a range of factors to determine the most family-friendly airlines.

Middle East airlines top the latest edition of the most family-friendly airlines in the world for 2019, according to a report by “PlayLikeMum,” a toy company.

In the report, titled, “The Most Family-Friendly Airlines,” Qatar Airways replaced British Airways for second place while Emirates Airlines remained the most family-friendly airline in the world.

In 2018, Emirates airlines and British Airways topped the list in first and second place respectively.

The top 5 for 2019 were Emirates, Qatar, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Qantas Airways (flag carrier of Australia).

No African airlines made the list.

The team at PlayLikeMum analysed 20 major airlines over a range of factors to determine the most family-friendly airlines. The data looked at factors such as pre-boarding for families, seat comfort, ‘lap fees’, free entertainment for kids, pushchair costs, and more.

See the top 10 rankings below:

Emirates

Qatar

British Airways

Virgin Atlantic

Qantas

Singapore Airlines

Lufthansa

Etihad

KLM

Airfrance