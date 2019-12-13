Nigerian diplomat Amina Mohammed named among the world's 100 most powerful women in 2019 by Forbes.

The 58-year-old diplomat is among the 23 newcomers of the 2019 list of the world’s 100 most powerful women.

Forbes says the powerful women are often referred to as the “first” and sometimes the “only” in their respected fields.

Amina Mohammed, a Nigerian diplomat and the United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General, has been named among the world's 100 most powerful women in 2019 by Forbes.

The 58-year-old diplomat is among the 23 newcomers of the 2019 list and made the No. 98 position on the list of 100 most powerful women. “I am humbled to be amongst other great women in the Forbes 2019 PowerWomen list working for humanity, “ she tweeted on Friday, December 13th, 2019.

According to Forbes, the 2019 list “celebrates women who are using their power to create change and, often, lift other women with them.” These set of people are mostly referred to as the “first” and sometimes the “only” in their respected fields cutting across, Forbes said.

10 most powerful women in the world for 2019 (Forbes) Forbes

On the top 10 are Angela Merkel (Germany), Christine Lagarde (France), Nancy Pelosi (U.S.), Ursula von der Leyen (Belgium), Mary Barra (U.S.), Melinda Gates (U.S.), Abigail Johnson (U.S.), Ana Patricia Botin (Spain), Ginni Rometty (U.S.), Marillyn Hewson (U.S.).

Who is Amina Mohammed?

President Buhari receives in audience H.E. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General United Nations in State House on 26th Nov 2019 (Twitter/@BayoOmoboriowo)

She is a British-Nigerian by birth, who served as Nigeria as environment minister in 2016, guiding the country's efforts on fighting climate change. She has also worked in three successive administrations in Nigeria.

She was previously a special adviser to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and part of the policymakers in setting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Amina Mohammed wins Global Citizens’ World Leader award

During the week, Mohammed also won the World Leader Prize at the inaugural Global Citizens Prize for advocating and implementing policy changes that have improved the lives of those affected by poverty.