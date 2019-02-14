NNPC takes final decision on new gas field

The state-owned oil firm and its JV Partners sign FID on Assa North Fields to increase gas supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the execution of Final Investment Decision (FID) on the development of the 4.3 trillion cubic feet Assa North/Ohaji South Fields (ANOH) in OML 21.

The step for the execution was taken between the corporation and its Joint Venture partners among which are: Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG) and Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in order to attain sufficiency domestic gas supply in the country.

Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC's spokesperson disclosed on Wednesday that the project, when fully developed, would add about 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to the national gas grid with capacity to expand to 1.2 billion cubic feet per day, while another 197 million stock barrel (mmstb) of Condensate will also be realised.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, described the ANOH project as a critical gas supply hub in Nigeria’s burgeoning gas-infrastructure network designed to provide the linkage between the Eastern, Western and Northern gas pipeline system.

The project is to be handled by two world-class project management consultants (DeltaAfrik/Worley Parson & Crestech/Penspen). The consultants will work with NNPC JV Partners and other stakeholders to achieve set project deliverable while the corporation will perform oversight functions by ensuring prompt decision making timely approval.

