Nigerian 'netizens' want to join the world to raise awareness on cancer in a campaign tagged; #NoShaveNovember.

#NoShave November means that men will put down their razors for 30 days to support and raise cancer awareness as well as evoke conversation around the world.

Nigeria has the highest cancer mortality rate in Africa, with a total of 41,000 deaths in 2018.

#NoShaveNovember is trending on social media to start a month-long where participants forgo shaving and groom their hair.

What is #NoShaveNovember all about?

Within the month, the participant grows a beard, cultivating a mustache and skip salon for the period.

The Movember Foundation – a charity organisation started the cause in 2014 to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.

Nigeria has highest cancer mortality rate in Africa

According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria has the highest cancer mortality rate in Africa, with a total of 41,000 deaths in 2018.

Low awareness, late detection, and high cost of treatments are among the factors for the alarming rate.

NoShaveNovember comes with some minus

As the #NoShaveNovember trends across the world today, we look at the financial impact on Barbers, retailers and the Nigerian economy.

Barbers: The period of #NoShaveNovember will significantly have an adverse effect on barbers as participants will shun salon and focus on the growing beards.

Retailers: Sales for retailers that sell hair maintenance products in Nigeria will drastically drop for the month.

Nigerian Economy: When all these happened, directly and indirect, it will affect the economy, pushing sales down, reduction in government tax, and expose the families to vulnerable activities.