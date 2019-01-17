London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) releases a new report called 'Companies to inspire Africa 2019.'

It shows an increases an the number of female-led firms in Nigeria and Africa.

These female leaders are mostly in the Healthcare & Education and Financial Services sectors.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has released a new report called 'Companies to inspire Africa 2019.'

To compile this list, they considered four factors; Company status, Growth, Size and Auditability.

Using these checks, the report featured 97 firms from Nigeria with 22% led by female senior executives.

In Africa, 23% of the companies are led by women, an increase from last year's 12%.

These senior female executives could be found mostly in Healthcare & Education where 39% are led by female CEOs and Financial Services (31%).

Reacting to the growing number of female leaders, Melanie Hawken, CEO and Founder, Lionesses of Africa said, "Women across the continent are building gender-busting companies and entering into industries previously seen as male domains.

"Women are building businesses that are reversing Africa's commodity trap, especially in agriculture where they are creating exciting products and brands that add value. Women are leveraging ancient handcrafts and skill sets across the continent, creating exciting new products that appeal to global buyers. Women are leading the way."

Based on the report, here are the top female-led Nigerian companies to watch out for in 2019:

Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics

Sector: Industry

CEO: Amy Jadesimi

Mojec International

Sector: Industry

Managing Director: Chantelle Abdul

SecureID

Sector: Technology & Telecoms

CEO: Kofo Akinkugbe

Renmoney

Sector: Financial Services

CEO: Oluwatobi Boshoro

Flying Doctors Nigeria

Sector: Healthcare & Education

Founder: Dr Ola Orekunrin

Olori Cosmetics

Sector: Healthcare & Education

Founder: Toyin Odulate

Avon Healthcare

Sector: Healthcare & Education

MD/CEO: Adesimbo Ukiri

Axiom Learning Solutions

Sector: Technology & Telecoms

Director: Bukie Olanrewaju

Asharami Synergy Plc

Sector: Industry

Managing Director: Mrs Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka

According to LSEG, "These firms are crucial to the future of the African economy, capable of driving transformative economic growth in their home countries, Africa and beyond."

Here are other highlights according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, an official partner to the report:

- 2019 report identifies a new cohort of fast-growing and dynamic private businesses across Africa

- 360 companies selected from 32 countries

- 97 companies from Nigeria. These include Paystack, BudgIT, Techadvance, Venia Group, Alpha Mead Group, 3 Wise Pixels and Tizeti. Nigeria has the largest number of companies on the list, followed by Kenya (66).

- Strong emphasis on Industry and Technology & Telecoms in Nigeria, with just under half of their companies coming from these sectors.

- Exceptional growth rates for Nigerian firms reflected in featured CAGR of 47% revenue CAGR and average employee CAGR of 23% over 3 years.