- London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) releases a new report called 'Companies to inspire Africa 2019.'
- It shows an increases an the number of female-led firms in Nigeria and Africa.
- These female leaders are mostly in the Healthcare & Education and Financial Services sectors.
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has released a new report called 'Companies to inspire Africa 2019.'
To compile this list, they considered four factors; Company status, Growth, Size and Auditability.
Using these checks, the report featured 97 firms from Nigeria with 22% led by female senior executives.
In Africa, 23% of the companies are led by women, an increase from last year's 12%.
These senior female executives could be found mostly in Healthcare & Education where 39% are led by female CEOs and Financial Services (31%).
Reacting to the growing number of female leaders, Melanie Hawken, CEO and Founder, Lionesses of Africa said, "Women across the continent are building gender-busting companies and entering into industries previously seen as male domains.
"Women are building businesses that are reversing Africa's commodity trap, especially in agriculture where they are creating exciting products and brands that add value. Women are leveraging ancient handcrafts and skill sets across the continent, creating exciting new products that appeal to global buyers. Women are leading the way."
Based on the report, here are the top female-led Nigerian companies to watch out for in 2019:
- Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics
Sector: Industry
CEO: Amy Jadesimi
- Mojec International
Sector: Industry
Managing Director: Chantelle Abdul
- SecureID
Sector: Technology & Telecoms
CEO: Kofo Akinkugbe
- Renmoney
Sector: Financial Services
CEO: Oluwatobi Boshoro
- Flying Doctors Nigeria
Sector: Healthcare & Education
Founder: Dr Ola Orekunrin
- Olori Cosmetics
Sector: Healthcare & Education
Founder: Toyin Odulate
- Avon Healthcare
Sector: Healthcare & Education
MD/CEO: Adesimbo Ukiri
- Axiom Learning Solutions
Sector: Technology & Telecoms
Director: Bukie Olanrewaju
- Asharami Synergy Plc
Sector: Industry
Managing Director: Mrs Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka
According to LSEG, "These firms are crucial to the future of the African economy, capable of driving transformative economic growth in their home countries, Africa and beyond."
Here are other highlights according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, an official partner to the report:
- 2019 report identifies a new cohort of fast-growing and dynamic private businesses across Africa
- 360 companies selected from 32 countries
- 97 companies from Nigeria. These include Paystack, BudgIT, Techadvance, Venia Group, Alpha Mead Group, 3 Wise Pixels and Tizeti. Nigeria has the largest number of companies on the list, followed by Kenya (66).
- Strong emphasis on Industry and Technology & Telecoms in Nigeria, with just under half of their companies coming from these sectors.
- Exceptional growth rates for Nigerian firms reflected in featured CAGR of 47% revenue CAGR and average employee CAGR of 23% over 3 years.