Zimbabwe is speeding up investment in the mining sector to transform the ailing economy.

The Zimbabwean government has awarded a concession to Bravura Holdings, a company reportedly linked to Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters for commercial mining of platinum.

Formerly CMB International, Bravura Holdings Limited is a Mauritian-incorporated company, in which the 52-year-old Nigerian oil magnate holds a major stake, is to develop the Serui Concession, south of the Hartley complex on the Great Dyke.

The company's first mining licence was in Congo in 2017.

Peters, who is based in Ghana, is the founder of Aiteo Group, which has interests in the energy sector.

In 2014, his Nigerian company, Aiteo acquired Shell’s OML29 and Nembe Creek Trunk Line for $2.7 billion following the exit of major international oil companies putting up Nigerian onshore licences for sale.

The move will allow the South African country to speed up investment in the mining sector and transform the ailing economy. The country is aiming to increase mining earnings to $12 billion by 2024 from meagre $3.2 billion it made in 2018.

Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government also signed a concession agreement with Cyprus-based Karo Resources to develop a $4.2 billion integrated platinum mine.