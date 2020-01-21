According to the ministry, the move would help reduce the financial loss and other challenges that various companies and individuals had faced as a result the border closure.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said this while in an interview with Accra based Daily Graphic following the opening of the national consultative workshop for the evaluation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Vision 2020.

He noted that although a lot was being done to help resolve the border closure issue, there was the need for all stakeholders to contribute their quota towards arriving at an amicable resolution of the issue.

Mr Owiredu said for a start, the government was looking at finding a lasting solution to the border issue through negotiations and discussions with the Nigerian government.

Adding that the efforts that had been put in to help ensure that goods from Ghana were able to cross to Nigeria through the Benin border.

He pledged Ghana’s firm commitment to the regional integration process and in particular to the implementation, at the national level, of the various community protocols, programmes and policies which had a bearing on the political, economic, social and infrastructural development of the community and its citizens.

The Deputy Minister said, for now, an assessment was being done to ascertain the state of the losses that had been incurred by the traders and institutions that had been doing business in Nigeria.