New York finally revealed the HQ2 rendering that helped it win Amazon over to Long Island City (AMZN)

New York released its full HQ2 proposal on Monday, more than a year after submitting it to Amazon in October 2017.

The proposal includes a rendering of what Amazon's second headquarters could look like in Long Island City.

New York suggested that Amazon center its headquarters around One Court Square, the tallest building in Queens. In November, Amazon had signed a letter of intent to lease one million square feet of space in the building.

New York has released the full proposal it used to entice Amazon to pick Long Island City as the site of part of its second headquarters, which it calls HQ2.

The state originally submitted its "New York Metro Area Amazon HQ2 Proposal" to Amazon in October 2017. However, New York only unveiled the proposal to the public on Monday.

Much of the proposal has been released in some form or another over the last year, as cities and states have publicly battled to win Amazon's HQ2 bid. In November, Amazon announced it would split HQ2 between the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New York, and a region of Northern Virginia that Amazon has named National Landing.

However, new images in the proposal include the renderings that New York provided to show how Amazon's headquarters could look in different parts of the city.

Here is what HQ2 could look like in Long Island City:

The proposal suggests centering HQ2 construction around One Court Square, the tallest building in Queens. In November 2018, the building's owner announced that Amazon had signed a letter of intent to lease one million square feet in the building.

"Building on its Phase 1 occupancy at One Court Square, Amazon could expand to over 8 million square feet within a few short blocks," the proposal states. "Expansion opportunities could include full occupancy of One Court Square, creative repositioning of existing buildings, and ground-up construction in a campus setting."

After expanding near One Court Square, the proposal suggests Amazon could develop further along a one-mile stretch of the waterfront, as seen in the rendering above.

The rendering includes buildings currently in development in the Hunter's Point South neighborhood (to the far left of the image). The area is set to receive 1,120 new apartments, an elementary school, and 40,000 square feet of retail and community space.