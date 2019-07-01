The essay will run through July 24, 2019, with the theme, "Enhancing Confidence in Nigeria for Nation Building: Towards Economic Success and Improved Quality of Life for Nigerians."

In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, NESG said the "essays will generate ideas on how to help drive economic change and transform Nigeria into a modern and globally competitive nation where its citizens can have improved quality of life and also get youths to start thinking “Nation Building”".

Application criteria

Entry must be written in English

One entry per participant

1,500 maximum word count

Plagiarism is not accepted

Submitted before July 24, 2019.

All entries must be properly referenced using the American Psychological Association style (APA) style.

Prizes

Paid internship at the NESG

All expense paid trip to 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, October 2019

Essay presentation to an audience of top pubic/private officials

Prestigious certificate of performance

How to apply

Logon to http://www.nesgroup.org/essay/

Register and submit your essay.

The top 3 winners will emerge and other essays shortlisted will be used by the NESG during and after the national economic summit in October 2019.