The group also opened Art competition is open to Visual Artists around the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is organising an Art competition to stimulate creativity and collaboration towards nation-building.

The group will also hold a startup pitch competition at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES25) to empower Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria with funding and mentorship.

The startup pitch is in partnership with Sterling Bank, Venture Garden Group and its startup investment/acceleration arm GreenHouse Capital.

In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, the think-tank group said the contest is to create positive visualisation about the future of Nigeria and the responsibility of every Nigerian.

“This year, the NESG is intent on providing a critical look into the future of Nigeria, from the perspective of the young and old and how they envision Nigeria in the year 2050.

"The pitch competition will create an avenue through which, young, innovative Nigerian startups could engage with the wide array of stakeholders drawn to the summit,” the statement added.

Entry Categories

The Art competition is open to Visual Artists including photographers, illustrators, sculptors, and graphic designers; Architects, Filmmakers, Animators; performing artists including Poets and spoken word artists and fashion designers. Entries should be submitted in Still images (jpeg) or Video formats.

Key Information

Draw inspiration from at least one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Which are No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Other areas entries into the competition can be drawn from are, reducing Inequality, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life On Land, Peace, Justice, Strong Institutions and Partnerships for the Goals.

For the startup pitching competition

The build-up to the startup pitching competition commenced in the first week of August 2019 and the engagement with startups is expected to occur in 4 phases: applications & selection, bootcamp & pitch prep, pitch competition, and ongoing mentorship.

Applications will be open all through August and at the end of the application period, 10 finalists will be chosen to participate in the bootcamp and competition.

The final 10 startups will take part in a 1-week bootcamp in conjunction with the GreenHouse Lab accelerator. During the bootcamp they will receive tailored pitch coaching and mentorship. The Startup Pitch Competition will be the culmination of the weeklong bootcamp, after which the 10 finalists will have the opportunity to present their startup to a curated audience of distinguished members of Nigeria’s private sector, including investors, accelerators/incubators, entrepreneurs, development agencies, government agencies, and corporate leaders.

Top 3 winners will win cash prizes ranging from US$2,500 to US$15,000 and all Finalists will receive ongoing support from NES and its partners through the NESG Innovation Fund.

Apply here: www.nesgroup.org/art2050/ and www.nesgroup.org/nes25/pitch