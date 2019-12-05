MTN Ghana customers were unable to buy data from their mobile money wallets. Others also saw a reduction in the volume of data bundles purchased.

MTN said this was due to a technical error caused by the implementation of new tariffs. The CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said that they will compensate all customers who were affected.

But shortly after this NCA directed MTN to compensate and refund customers for the losses, and also submit a report within 24 hours to them to explain the challenges.

However, NCA says MTN flouted the directive to submit a report on the challenges within 24 hours of receipt of the directive among other directives have been flouted.

In a statement, NCA admitted that its monitoring shows MTN has started compensating and refunding affected subscribers accordingly.

It, however, says MTN had failed to submit the report by the deadline indicated.

As a result, and in line with the gazetted Schedule of Penalties gazetted in May 2015, the NCA has therefore imposed the following sanctions on MTN:

1. A fine of GHC10,000.00 daily in accordance with Section N (7) of the Authority’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties for failure to submit the report by 4th December 2019. It should be noted that this Pecuniary Penalty is a fine of GH¢10,000 for each day the infraction persists from 4th December to such time that MTN submits the report.

2. A fine of GHC50,000.00 in accordance with Section N (23) of the Authority’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties for failure to give notice as soon as possible to the Authority, all affected persons including subscribers for challenges with billing inaccuracies regarding the purchase of their telecommunications service bundles.

3. A fine of GHC50,000.00 in accordance with Section N (23) of the Authority’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties for failure to give notice as soon as possible to the Authority, all affected persons including subscribers for inaccessibility of MTN’s Customer Care lines.

The NCA said MTN must ensure the fines are paid by close of business on Monday, December 11, 2019.

The NCA added that consumers should report all challenges to the Authority’s Complaints Unit after duly reporting to the telco concerned.

The contact details for the NCA Complaints Unit is: Toll-free – 0800-110-622 Email – complaints@nca.org.gh

NCA promised to continue to monitor the situation to ensure that consumers duly receive services they have paid for and as well ensure that service providers comply with their licenses.