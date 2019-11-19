Until his appointment, he was Chief Operating Officer of the company and acted as the CEO from September 2019.

He played a key role in the successful integration process of Airtel Ghana and Millicom Ghana, operators of Tigo brand after the merger of the two telecommunications giants in Ghana.

Following the completion of the integration in record time, the first of its kind in Africa and delivering significant savings in operating expense (OPEX), Mr Chaganti assumed additional responsibility of leading the commercial function to focus and deliver growth, which saw a turnaround of data growth.

About Murthy Chaganti

Mr Chaganti joined AirtelTigo on 3rd January 2018 as Chief Operating Officer.

He brings a wealth of experience in General Management, Commercial and Business Strategy, Sales and Marketing, having spent over 20-years in various roles within the Telecommunication and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors in Ghana and India.

Prior to joining AirtelTigo, he served in senior leadership roles in the telecommunication industry in India.

As the Chief Executive Officer of the Gujarat Circle, Bharti Airtel India, he led the turnaround of this multi-million business by delivering quality network and superior customer experience in the process, achieving the highest ever revenue market share gain.

Mr Chaganti was the Head of Business at Chennai and Andhra Pradesh Circles of Aircel India, where he led the launch of Aircel, establishing Aircel as the brand of choice in data through innovative go-to-market initiatives and ultimately building a market-leading business.